Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 June 2026"

PETA Opposes Bid To Shift Elephant Madhuri, Cites Court-Ordered Rehabilitation PETA India opposed Nandini Math's bid to bring elephant Madhuri back from Vantara, saying courts ordered her rehabilitation in Jamnagar and relocation could disrupt ongoing treatment and welfare. Read More

Ayurveda, Antelopes And Thekua: What's In PM Modi's Diplomatic Gift Bag For France, Slovakia? PM Modi used cultural diplomacy in France and Slovakia, gifting leaders Indian artworks, textiles, handicrafts, Ayurvedic texts and traditional sweets, showcasing India's heritage and diversity. Read More

'The 10th Schedule Is Against Them': Abhishek Banerjee's Sharp Attack At TMC Rebels Following the meeting, Banerjee explained why he considers the merger "invalid" and repeatedly referred to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs the anti-defection law. Read More

'Iran Gets No Money, Not Ten Cents!': Trump's New Post As US-Iran Peace Deal Is Scrapped Trump said Iran sought talks out of desperation and would get “not ten cents” from the US. As Switzerland talks were postponed, Iran reportedly sought guarantees on ending the Hezbollah conflict. Read More

Shah Rukh Khan Waived Rs 42-45 Lakh DCP Fee, Helped Deool Band 2 Reach Theatres Shah Rukh Khan intervened to waive a Rs 42–45 lakh DCP bill for Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2, enabling its wide theatrical release. The Marathi film has since earned about Rs 81.8 crore. Read More

Sunil Grover Goes Viral For Sleeping At Triveni Ghat, Fans Call Him Down To Earth Sunil Grover has gone viral after sharing a video of himself sleeping at a Ganga ghat. The candid clip has won hearts online, with fans praising the actor’s simplicity, and grounded nature. Read More

No Goal Again! Ronaldo's Shocking Streak Extends After Goalless FIFA World Cup 2026 Outing Portugal's FIFA World Cup campaign began with a disappointing draw against DR Congo as Ronaldo missed key chances, extending his wait for another goal at a major tournament. Read More

Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Set To Reunite With Mother After FIFA World Cup Heroics Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who starred in the stunning 0-0 draw against Spain, is set to reunite with his mother after she secured a visa to attend the team's next World Cup match. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More