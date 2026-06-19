Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 19 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 June 2026"

  1. PETA Opposes Bid To Shift Elephant Madhuri, Cites Court-Ordered Rehabilitation

    PETA India opposed Nandini Math's bid to bring elephant Madhuri back from Vantara, saying courts ordered her rehabilitation in Jamnagar and relocation could disrupt ongoing treatment and welfare. Read More

  2. Ayurveda, Antelopes And Thekua: What's In PM Modi's Diplomatic Gift Bag For France, Slovakia?

    PM Modi used cultural diplomacy in France and Slovakia, gifting leaders Indian artworks, textiles, handicrafts, Ayurvedic texts and traditional sweets, showcasing India's heritage and diversity. Read More

  3. 'The 10th Schedule Is Against Them': Abhishek Banerjee's Sharp Attack At TMC Rebels

    Following the meeting, Banerjee explained why he considers the merger "invalid" and repeatedly referred to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs the anti-defection law. Read More

  4. 'Iran Gets No Money, Not Ten Cents!': Trump's New Post As US-Iran Peace Deal Is Scrapped

    Trump said Iran sought talks out of desperation and would get “not ten cents” from the US. As Switzerland talks were postponed, Iran reportedly sought guarantees on ending the Hezbollah conflict. Read More

  5. Shah Rukh Khan Waived Rs 42-45 Lakh DCP Fee, Helped Deool Band 2 Reach Theatres

    Shah Rukh Khan intervened to waive a Rs 42–45 lakh DCP bill for Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2, enabling its wide theatrical release. The Marathi film has since earned about Rs 81.8 crore. Read More

  6. Sunil Grover Goes Viral For Sleeping At Triveni Ghat, Fans Call Him Down To Earth

    Sunil Grover has gone viral after sharing a video of himself sleeping at a Ganga ghat. The candid clip has won hearts online, with fans praising the actor’s simplicity, and grounded nature. Read More

  7. No Goal Again! Ronaldo's Shocking Streak Extends After Goalless FIFA World Cup 2026 Outing

    Portugal's FIFA World Cup campaign began with a disappointing draw against DR Congo as Ronaldo missed key chances, extending his wait for another goal at a major tournament. Read More

  8. Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha Set To Reunite With Mother After FIFA World Cup Heroics

    Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who starred in the stunning 0-0 draw against Spain, is set to reunite with his mother after she secured a visa to attend the team's next World Cup match. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. Reliance AGM Live: Jio IPO Gets Green Light, Mukesh Ambani Says DRHP To Be Filed With SEBI Today

    RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the draft papers for the much-awaited Jio IPO have been approved and will be filed with SEBI today. Read More

Before You Go

Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Senior Temple Official Questions Oversight, Calls for Full Transparency

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: CCTV, Biometric Checks Installed; NTA Tightens Security For 22.79 Lakh Candidates
NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: CCTV, Biometric Checks Installed; NTA Tightens Security
News
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 - Evening
India
'The 10th Schedule Is Against Them': Abhishek Banerjee's Sharp Attack At TMC Rebels
'The 10th Schedule Is Against Them': Abhishek Banerjee's Sharp Attack At TMC Rebels
News
PETA Opposes Bid To Shift Elephant Madhuri, Cites Court-Ordered Rehabilitation
PETA Opposes Bid To Shift Elephant Madhuri, Cites Court-Ordered Rehabilitation
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Senior Temple Official Questions Oversight, Calls for Full Transparency
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Missing CCTV Archives Raise Questions as Expert Flags Administrative Lapses
Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Expert Warns Against Government Takeover as Trust Autonomy Debate Grows
Breaking: Ram Temple donation probe deepens as SIT investigation gains momentum
NATION ALERT: Ram Temple donation management under scrutiny amid transparency concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget