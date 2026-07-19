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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 19 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 July 2026"

  1. CJP Issues Guidelines Ahead Of 'Chalo Parliament' March, Makes Appeal To Protesters

    CJP has issued guidelines ahead of Sonam Wangchuk's 'Chalo Parliament' march, urging protesters to remain peaceful and record every incident. Read More

  2. Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Breaks Silence After Delhi HC Hearing, Alleges 'Illegal Detention'

    Sonam Wangchuk's wife alleges his hospitalisation is an 'illegal detention', claiming authorities falsely cited health concerns. Read More

  3. Calcutta High Court Halts Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Constituency Office

    The Calcutta High Court has halted the demolition of Abhishek Banerjee's constituency office, ordering status quo until the end of July. Read More

  4. Iran FM Says Intelligence Breach Behind Ali Khamenei Assassination May Still Exist

    Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has claimed the intelligence breach that enabled Ali Khamenei's assassination likely remains unresolved. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, have shared heartfelt reactions after receiving top honours. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam Lead Honours

    The 72nd National Film Awards honoured the best of Indian cinema, with Article 370, Chandu Champion, Bramayugam, Raayan and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 among the biggest winners. Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty and Yami Gautam secured top acting honours. Read More

  7. PV Sindhu Ends Title Drought With Historic Japan Open Triumph Over Akane Yamaguchi

    PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF Japan Open, securing her first major title since lifting the BWF World Championships crown in 2019. Read More

  8. PV Sindhu Storms Into Historic Japan Open Final, Ends Losing Streak Against Chen Yufei

    PV Sindhu reached her maiden Japan Open final after defeating Chen Yufei, ending a five-match losing streak and setting up a title clash on Sunday. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. OPINION | India-UK CETA: Why Winning Market Matters More Than Signing The Deal

    The India-UK CETA opens new export opportunities, but its success will depend on businesses turning preferential market access into growth. Read More

Before You Go

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections

Published at : 19 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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