Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 September 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 September 2026"

Mamata's Support, TMC Setback, Then Arrest: Nandigram Bypoll Makes A Twist The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her support for Pradhan following the withdrawal of her party's candidate from the contest. Read More

Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Sanchita Pradhan Withdraws, TMC Chief Says ‘Will Support Congress’ Mamata Banerjee’s camp nominee Sanchita withdrew from the Nandigram bypoll. Mamata said her faction will back Congress to strengthen INDIA bloc, while calling the EC’s TMC order unconstitutional. Read More

Surendra Koli, Acquitted In 2006 Nithari Killings Cases, Dies By Suicide Surendra Koli, acquitted by the Supreme Court in the final Nithari case in 2025, was found dead inside a tea stall in Haridwar. Read More

PM Modi Speaks To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Amid West Asia Tensions The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read More

'Vibe' X Reactions: Viewers Call It A 'Fun Theatrical Watch', Some Find The Second Half 'Weak' Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s Vibe has received largely positive reactions on X, with viewers praising its humour, performances, and first half. Read More

Alia-Ranbir Pledge To Refurbish 20 Schools, Ranveer Supports Education Of 1,000 Girls On PM Modi’s 76th Birthday Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledged to refurbish 20 schools, while Ranveer Singh promised to support the education of 1,000 girls under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan. Read More

Neeraj Chopra’s Heartfelt Note On Missing Asian Games: 'Not In The Best Place Right Now' Neeraj Chopra has opened up on the heartbreak of missing the 2026 Asian Games due to an injury, admitting he is “not in the best place right now.” Read More

Asian Games Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details: Everything You Need To Know Asian Games 2026 begin in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. Check where to watch the in India on TV as well as online live streaming platforms. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More