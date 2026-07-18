Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 July 2026"

Canada Orders Deportation Of Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Associate: But Here's Why He Isn't Leaving Yet A Canadian tribunal ordered the deportation of an alleged Bishnoi gang associate over suspected organised crime links. However, he cannot be deported until pending firearms charges are resolved. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 18 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More 'Core Tenets Of Modi Govt Are Asatya And Hinsa': Rahul Gandhi Calls Sonam Wangchuk's Removal 'Wrong' Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Hospital, calling the move "wrong" and accusing the Modi government of suppressing peaceful protest. Read More Bangladesh Minorities Protest Hindu Man's Arrest, Demand Immediate Release Thousands of minority community members protested in Dhaka against the arrest of Hindu man, alleging he was falsely charged with money laundering over his initiative to build a Lord Ram statue. Read More 72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam Lead Honours The 72nd National Film Awards honoured the best of Indian cinema, with Article 370, Chandu Champion, Bramayugam, Raayan and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 among the biggest winners. Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty and Yami Gautam secured top acting honours. Read More 72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories Read More PV Sindhu Storms Into Historic Japan Open Final, Ends Losing Streak Against Chen Yufei PV Sindhu reached her maiden Japan Open final after defeating Chen Yufei, ending a five-match losing streak and setting up a title clash on Sunday. Read More Former U17 World Champion Neha wins gold medal in 59kg category at Budapest Ranking Series Budapest, Jul 17 (PTI): Former U17 World Champion Neha delivered a gritty performance to capture the gold medal in the women’s 59kg category on the third day of the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournamen. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More Apple Beats Nvidia In $4.88 Trillion Race To Become World's Most Valuable Company Apple reclaimed the title of the world's most valuable company, overtaking Nvidia with a $4.88 tln valuation. Investors are increasingly backing Apple's AI strategy and long-term earnings potential. Read More