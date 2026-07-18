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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 18 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 July 2026"

  1. Canada Orders Deportation Of Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Associate: But Here's Why He Isn't Leaving Yet

    A Canadian tribunal ordered the deportation of an alleged Bishnoi gang associate over suspected organised crime links. However, he cannot be deported until pending firearms charges are resolved. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 18 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  3. 'Core Tenets Of Modi Govt Are Asatya And Hinsa': Rahul Gandhi Calls Sonam Wangchuk's Removal 'Wrong'

    Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Hospital, calling the move "wrong" and accusing the Modi government of suppressing peaceful protest. Read More

  4. Bangladesh Minorities Protest Hindu Man's Arrest, Demand Immediate Release

    Thousands of minority community members protested in Dhaka against the arrest of Hindu man, alleging he was falsely charged with money laundering over his initiative to build a Lord Ram statue. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam Lead Honours

    The 72nd National Film Awards honoured the best of Indian cinema, with Article 370, Chandu Champion, Bramayugam, Raayan and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 among the biggest winners. Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty and Yami Gautam secured top acting honours. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories

    Read More

  7. PV Sindhu Storms Into Historic Japan Open Final, Ends Losing Streak Against Chen Yufei

    PV Sindhu reached her maiden Japan Open final after defeating Chen Yufei, ending a five-match losing streak and setting up a title clash on Sunday. Read More

  8. Former U17 World Champion Neha wins gold medal in 59kg category at Budapest Ranking Series

    Budapest, Jul 17 (PTI): Former U17 World Champion Neha delivered a gritty performance to capture the gold medal in the women’s 59kg category on the third day of the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournamen. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. Apple Beats Nvidia In $4.88 Trillion Race To Become World's Most Valuable Company

    Apple reclaimed the title of the world's most valuable company, overtaking Nvidia with a $4.88 tln valuation. Investors are increasingly backing Apple's AI strategy and long-term earnings potential. Read More

Before You Go

BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota

Published at : 18 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

India
'Govt Should Not Wait For A Tragic Outcome': Anna Hazare On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike
'No Harm In Holding Talks': Anna Hazare On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike
India
'Core Tenets Of Modi Govt Are Asatya And Hinsa': Rahul Gandhi Calls Sonam Wangchuk's Removal 'Wrong'
'Wrong': Rahul Gandhi's First Reaction To Wangchuk's Removal From Jantar Mantar
Cities
'Magistrate Took It Lightly': Bombay HC Cancels Bail of Shiv Sena Corporator Accused of Assaulting Doctors
Bombay HC Cancels Bail of Shiv Sena Corporator Accused of Assaulting Doctors
India
'Hunger Strike Continues': Sonam Wangchuk To Fast From Hospital, Says CJP
'Hunger Strike Continues': Sonam Wangchuk To Fast From Hospital, Says CJP
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BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota
SPACE UPDATE: India’s Private Rocket Mission Marks Historic Leap As Vikram-1 Reaches New Frontier
LATEST UPDATE: Wangchuk Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar As Supporters Gather After Hospital Shift
Global Update: Iran-US Tensions Escalate As Tehran Claims Fresh Strikes On American Bases
BREAKING NEWS: Aamir Khan Reportedly Targeted, Security Review After Threat Claim
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