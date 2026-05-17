Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 May 2026"

Gripen Jets Escort PM Modi’s Aircraft Entering Swedish Airspace: Watch Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted PM Modi’s aircraft as he arrived in Sweden for talks on trade, defence and emerging tech. Read More 6 In 10 Indians Reconsider Gold Purchases After PM Modi’s Appeal: Survey A survey shows many Indians may cut non-essential gold purchases after PM Modi urged citizens to help protect forex reserves. Read More Kerala CM-Designate VD Satheesan Unveils New Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers VD Satheesan announced his cabinet ahead of Monday’s swearing-in in Kerala. Senior Congress leaders and CMs from party-ruled states are expected to attend. Read More FBI Chief Kash Patel Faces Fresh Row Over Alleged Luxury Trip With Girlfriend On Government Jet FBI Director Kash Patel faces scrutiny after reports alleged he used official resources during a private trip with his girlfriend. Read More Kushal Tanwar And Kaira Anu Win MTV Splitsvilla X6; Take Home Rs 20 Lakh Prize Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Kaira Anu won MTV Splitsvilla X6, lifting the trophy and taking home Rs 20 lakh after the grand finale of the popular dating reality show aired on May 16. Read More Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23. Read More Whirlwind Allen, Raghuvanshi keep KKR alive with 29-run win over GT Kolkata, May 16 (PTI): Finn Allen's breathtaking 93 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's equally engaging 82 were the differentiators as Kolkata Knight Riders made Gujarat Titans pay heavily for their sloppy fielding to secure a 29-run win, keeping their slender playoff hopes alive in the IPL match here on Saturda. Read More Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More After Maharashtra, Delhi Cuts ATF VAT To 7% Amid Rising Fuel Costs And West Asia Crisis The move follows a similar decision by the Government of Maharashtra, which reduced VAT on ATF from 18 per cent to 7 per cent for six months beginning May 15. Read More