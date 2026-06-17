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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 17 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Reported By : ABP News Bureau | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 June 2026"

  1. 'I Stopped Eight Wars': Trump Repeats Peace Claim During Talks With PM Modi

    During talks with PM Modi at the G7 Summit, Donald Trump repeated his claim that he had helped bring an end to eight wars worldwide. Read More

  2. 'Look At Him': Trump Praises PM Modi As 'Calm, Cool And Total Killer'

    PM Modi met EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen in Evian, discussing trade and cooperation ahead of expected talks with Trump. Read More

  3. SP Split Buzz: UP Deputy CM Claims 25-26 Party MPs Ready To Break Away

    UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed 25-26 Samajwadi Party MPs are ready to break ranks, escalating the BJP-SP political battle. Read More

  4. 'We'll Bomb Iran Again If They Don't Behave': Trump Warns Tehran

    Trump said the Iran MoU is not final and warned the US could resume military strikes if Tehran fails to meet expectations. Read More

  5. ‘Young People Paying Attention’: Imtiaz Ali Says Audience Sat In Silence Throughout Main Vaapas Aaunga

    Imtiaz Ali says Main Vaapas Aaunga links Partition trauma with today’s refugee crises, highlighting humanity, enduring love and the need to learn from history. Read More

  6. Remember Yohan From Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par? He’s Now A Dentist And Pilot In UK

    Taare Zameen Par was more than a blockbuster. Released in 2007, Aamir Khan's film left a lasting impact with its powerful message on dyslexia, parenting and education. Read More

  7. Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts

    Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More

  8. Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19

    Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. 'We Did It': Modi-Starmer Mic Moment Sparks Trade Deal Buzz At G7 Summit In France

    India had suggested it may reconsider certain concessions under the free trade agreement in response to the UK's recent steel safeguards. Read More

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Sena Faces Fresh Revolt as Six MPs Back Shinde Camp Move

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
'I Stopped Eight Wars': Trump Repeats Peace Claim During Talks With PM Modi
'I Stopped Eight Wars': Trump Repeats Peace Claim During Talks With PM Modi
World
Iran Deal A 'Good Deal For The American People', Says JD Vance
JD Vance Reveals What's Inside The Secretive Iran Deal
World
Vietnam Police Rescue Over 500 Cats In Major Crackdown On Animal Meat Trade
Vietnam Police Rescue Over 500 Cats In Major Crackdown On Animal Meat Trade
World
'Seafarers' Safety Important': PM Modi's Big Message To Trump At Bilateral Meeting
'Seafarers' Safety Important': PM Modi's Big Message To Trump At Bilateral Meeting
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