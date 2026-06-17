Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 June 2026"

'I Stopped Eight Wars': Trump Repeats Peace Claim During Talks With PM Modi During talks with PM Modi at the G7 Summit, Donald Trump repeated his claim that he had helped bring an end to eight wars worldwide. Read More 'Look At Him': Trump Praises PM Modi As 'Calm, Cool And Total Killer' PM Modi met EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen in Evian, discussing trade and cooperation ahead of expected talks with Trump. Read More SP Split Buzz: UP Deputy CM Claims 25-26 Party MPs Ready To Break Away UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed 25-26 Samajwadi Party MPs are ready to break ranks, escalating the BJP-SP political battle. Read More 'We'll Bomb Iran Again If They Don't Behave': Trump Warns Tehran Trump said the Iran MoU is not final and warned the US could resume military strikes if Tehran fails to meet expectations. Read More ‘Young People Paying Attention’: Imtiaz Ali Says Audience Sat In Silence Throughout Main Vaapas Aaunga Imtiaz Ali says Main Vaapas Aaunga links Partition trauma with today’s refugee crises, highlighting humanity, enduring love and the need to learn from history. Read More Remember Yohan From Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par? He’s Now A Dentist And Pilot In UK Taare Zameen Par was more than a blockbuster. Released in 2007, Aamir Khan's film left a lasting impact with its powerful message on dyslexia, parenting and education. Read More Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19 Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More 'We Did It': Modi-Starmer Mic Moment Sparks Trade Deal Buzz At G7 Summit In France India had suggested it may reconsider certain concessions under the free trade agreement in response to the UK's recent steel safeguards. Read More