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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 17 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 July 2026"

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 17 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  2. UP Plans Robotics, AI And Deep Tech Push; Noida To Host India's Largest Advanced Manufacturing Hub

    Chief Minister directs preparation of a comprehensive action plan, with Noida's PRAGATI project and new U Hubs expected to drive research, innovation and high-tech manufacturing. Read More

  3. 'I Will Stay Alive Till July 20': Sonam Wangchuk Refuses to End Hunger Strike As Health Turns Critical

    Wangchuk says he will continue his indefinite fast despite doctors warning of possible organ damage, as the CJP protest over alleged examination irregularities enters its 28th day. Read More

  4. 'We Buy Oil From Various Countries': India Responds To Senators Backing US Tariff Bill

    Responding to the proposed legislation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India sources crude oil from multiple countries based on its energy requirements. Read More

  5. Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch

    Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, saying his absence from 'Welcome To The Jungle' trailer launch was due to his Chandigarh schedule, not any personal issue. Read More

  6. 'Satluj' Row Takes New Turn: Ravneet Bittu Softens Stance Before PM Modi Visit To Punjab

    According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes the controversy may be causing political damage and now wants to bring the matter to a close. Read More

  7. Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

    Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

  8. Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm

    Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Plastic Notes In India? RBI Takes Fresh Step Towards Introducing Polymer Currency

    The RBI has taken a step towards introducing polymer banknotes by beginning the process to procure specialised polymer sheets. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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