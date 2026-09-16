Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 September 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 September 2026"

‘Never Met Disha Salian’: Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence After Fresh CBI Probe Aaditya Thackeray said he had never met Disha Salian, rejected allegations linking him to her death and called for an impartial fresh probe. Read More

MLA’s Niece Drew Rs 70,000+ While Pursuing PG Course? Karnataka Launches Probe The matter came to light after she remained absent from the clinic for several days, leaving the facility without a medical officer. Read More

No Rollback Of UPI Charges, Govt Says; 0.4% MDR On Payments Above Rs 2,000 To Continue Centre rules out rollback of 0.4% MDR on UPI payments above Rs 2,000, while the new charges face a Supreme Court challenge from a PIL petitioner today. Read More

Yemen Conflict Escalates: Houthis Clash With Govt Forces, Claim Attacks On Saudi Government forces said the Houthis are seeking to advance further into the strategic Kahboub Mountains overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Read More

Govt Appoints Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty Among 18 New Censor Board Members-Full List Centre reconstitutes CBFC with 18 members, including Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty and Pankaj Tripathi, for a three-year term with immediate effect now. Read More

Rajpal Yadav’s Lawyer Says ‘We Will Comply’ After SC Grants Relief, Reduces Deposit Amount To Rs 2 Cr The Supreme Court granted Rajpal Yadav two more weeks to make the payment and reduced the deposit amount from Rs 5 crore to Rs 2 crore. Read More

India's 10-Gold Medal Dream At Asian Games 2026: These Athletes Will Be In Focus Beyond the team events, several Indian athletes are expected to be among the country's leading individual gold-medal contenders. Here are 10 names to watch closely. Read More

Sabalenka Handed Hefty Fine Following Emotional Outburst In US Open Final Loss Speaking to reporters during her post-match press conference, Sabalenka defended her visceral reaction as a necessary emotional release. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More