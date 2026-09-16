Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 16 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 September 2026"
‘Never Met Disha Salian’: Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence After Fresh CBI Probe
Aaditya Thackeray said he had never met Disha Salian, rejected allegations linking him to her death and called for an impartial fresh probe. Read More
MLA’s Niece Drew Rs 70,000+ While Pursuing PG Course? Karnataka Launches Probe
The matter came to light after she remained absent from the clinic for several days, leaving the facility without a medical officer. Read More
No Rollback Of UPI Charges, Govt Says; 0.4% MDR On Payments Above Rs 2,000 To Continue
Centre rules out rollback of 0.4% MDR on UPI payments above Rs 2,000, while the new charges face a Supreme Court challenge from a PIL petitioner today. Read More
Yemen Conflict Escalates: Houthis Clash With Govt Forces, Claim Attacks On Saudi
Government forces said the Houthis are seeking to advance further into the strategic Kahboub Mountains overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Read More
Govt Appoints Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty Among 18 New Censor Board Members-Full List
Centre reconstitutes CBFC with 18 members, including Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty and Pankaj Tripathi, for a three-year term with immediate effect now. Read More
Rajpal Yadav’s Lawyer Says ‘We Will Comply’ After SC Grants Relief, Reduces Deposit Amount To Rs 2 Cr
The Supreme Court granted Rajpal Yadav two more weeks to make the payment and reduced the deposit amount from Rs 5 crore to Rs 2 crore. Read More
India's 10-Gold Medal Dream At Asian Games 2026: These Athletes Will Be In Focus
Beyond the team events, several Indian athletes are expected to be among the country's leading individual gold-medal contenders. Here are 10 names to watch closely. Read More
Sabalenka Handed Hefty Fine Following Emotional Outburst In US Open Final Loss
Speaking to reporters during her post-match press conference, Sabalenka defended her visceral reaction as a necessary emotional release. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
UPI Charges Row Reaches Supreme Court: 0.4% MDR Above Rs 2,000 Challenged
A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed by petitioner Anjan Dutta, who has argued that the new system violates the fundamental rights to equality before the law and the right to trade. Read More