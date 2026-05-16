Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 May 2026"

‘If Situation Doesn’t Improve, Everything Could End’: PM Modi’s Warning On Fuel Crisis “If this situation doesn't change soon, the achievements of past decades could be lost. A large portion of the world's population could once again fall into poverty,” he added. Read More India To Build 30-Million-Barrel Strategic Oil Reserve In UAE, Boosting National Stockpile By 70% India and UAE agreed to store 30M barrels of crude oil in India’s reserves, boosting energy security and strategic ties. Read More Ahead Of Falta Bypoll, Suvendu Targets ‘Nephew Babu’ Abhishek Banerjee Over Alleged Property List Suvendu Adhikari targeted Abhishek Banerjee ahead of the Falta bypoll, alleging property links, warning goons of action and promising jobs to BJP violence victims’ families. Read More Israel Says Hamas Military Chief Killed In Gaza Strike: Who Was Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad? Israel says Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad, linked to the October 7 attack and hostage operations, was killed in a Gaza strike. Read More Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23. Read More Shehnaaz Gill's Repeated Appearances At RCB Matches Sparks Dating Rumours With Devdutt Padikkal Shehnaaz Gill's repeated appearances at RCB matches have sparked dating rumours with player Devdutt Padikkal. Neither has responded to the speculation yet. Read More Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Read More Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More Big Relief For Flyers: Maharashtra Government Cuts Aviation Fuel VAT Sharply The revised tax rate came into effect on Friday, May 15, and will remain applicable until November 14. Read More