Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 16 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Reported By : ABP News Bureau | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 June 2026"

  1. PM Modi Shares G7 Moments With Meloni, Macron; Calls Exchange Of Ideas ‘Insightful’

    Read More

  2. 'We Have Numbers': TMC Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Seeks Floor Test

    LoP Ritabrata Banerjee demanded a floor test in the West Bengal Assembly, claiming his faction has over two-thirds support as the TMC rebellion deepens with MLAs and MPs breaking away. Read More

  3. 'AIMIM Unlikely To Get Place In INDIA Bloc': Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections

    Akhilesh Yadav dismissed AIMIM's alliance hopes in UP, saying such forces benefit the BJP. He said the INDIA Bloc will remain intact and asserted the SP and public are ready for 2027. Read More

  4. US-Iran Peace Deal: Do Trump’s Major War Goals Remain Unfulfilled After 15 Weeks?

    After 15 weeks of war, questions remain over whether Trump achieved key objectives outlined at the start of the US-Iran conflict. Read More

  5. Anurag Kashyap Calls Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘Heartbreaking’, Urges People To ‘Go Watch It’

    Anurag Kashyap has praised Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, calling it an emotional watch and urging audiences to see it in cinemas. He also shared a playful birthday message for Imtiaz. Read More

  6. After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Is Alia Bhatt Joining Kalki 2898 AD Sequel?

    Rumours of Alia Bhatt joining Kalki 2898 AD sequel sparked buzz online, with fans wondering if she replaced Deepika Padukone. However, the film’s team denied reports of any shoot. Read More

  7. Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts

    Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More

  8. Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19

    Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. Oil Prices Fall To Three-Month Low. What Happens Next Depends On Hormuz

    Oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels in more than three months as hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz ease concerns over supply disruptions. Read More

Before You Go

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
NDA Moves Jharkhand MLAs To Hotel Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls
NDA Moves Jharkhand MLAs To Hotel Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls
News
'We Have Numbers': TMC Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Seeks Floor Test
'We Have Numbers': TMC Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Seeks Floor Test
News
PM Modi Shares G7 Moments With Meloni, Macron; Calls Exchange Of Ideas ‘Insightful’
PM Modi Shares G7 Moments With Meloni, Macron; Calls Exchange Of Ideas ‘Insightful’
News
First Glimpse: PM Modi And Trump Interact On G7 Summit Sidelines In France
First Glimpse: PM Modi And Trump Interact On G7 Summit Sidelines In France
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Maharashtra Political Storm: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows as Uddhav Camp Faces Defection Threat
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget