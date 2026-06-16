Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 June 2026"

PM Modi Shares G7 Moments With Meloni, Macron; Calls Exchange Of Ideas ‘Insightful’ Read More 'We Have Numbers': TMC Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Seeks Floor Test LoP Ritabrata Banerjee demanded a floor test in the West Bengal Assembly, claiming his faction has over two-thirds support as the TMC rebellion deepens with MLAs and MPs breaking away. Read More 'AIMIM Unlikely To Get Place In INDIA Bloc': Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections Akhilesh Yadav dismissed AIMIM's alliance hopes in UP, saying such forces benefit the BJP. He said the INDIA Bloc will remain intact and asserted the SP and public are ready for 2027. Read More US-Iran Peace Deal: Do Trump’s Major War Goals Remain Unfulfilled After 15 Weeks? After 15 weeks of war, questions remain over whether Trump achieved key objectives outlined at the start of the US-Iran conflict. Read More Anurag Kashyap Calls Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘Heartbreaking’, Urges People To ‘Go Watch It’ Anurag Kashyap has praised Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, calling it an emotional watch and urging audiences to see it in cinemas. He also shared a playful birthday message for Imtiaz. Read More After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Is Alia Bhatt Joining Kalki 2898 AD Sequel? Rumours of Alia Bhatt joining Kalki 2898 AD sequel sparked buzz online, with fans wondering if she replaced Deepika Padukone. However, the film’s team denied reports of any shoot. Read More Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19 Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More Oil Prices Fall To Three-Month Low. What Happens Next Depends On Hormuz Oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels in more than three months as hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz ease concerns over supply disruptions. Read More