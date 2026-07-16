Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 July 2026"

'Many Have Gone, Many Have Come': Jitendra Singh Dismisses Concerns Over ISRO Scientist Exits Union Minister Jitendra Singh said ISRO's tighter exit rules are purely administrative, adding, "Many have gone, many have come" amid exit concerns. Read More

Maruti Suzuki Breaks Silence On Order To Replace Customer's E20 Car Read More

Puri Rath Yatra: Crowd Surge Caught On Camera, Videos Show Injured On Stretchers Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik mourned two deaths during Puri Rath Yatra and urged better crowd management. Officials said a crowd surge, not a stampede, caused two death. Read More

Imran Khan's PTI Calls Nationwide Protests On August 5 To Mark Three Years Of His Imprisonment Imran Khan's PTI will launch nationwide protests on August 5, marking three years since the former Pakistan PM's imprisonment, while demanding his release and alleging rights violations. Read More

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, saying his absence from 'Welcome To The Jungle' trailer launch was due to his Chandigarh schedule, not any personal issue. Read More

'Satluj' Row Takes New Turn: Ravneet Bittu Softens Stance Before PM Modi Visit To Punjab According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes the controversy may be causing political damage and now wants to bring the matter to a close. Read More

Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More