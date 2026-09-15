Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 15 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 September 2026"
‘Hollow, Phoney Gimmick’: India Hits Back After Pakistan Raises Reward On Masood Azhar
India has slammed Pakistan’s reward for information on Masood Azhar as a “hollow, phoney gimmick”, urging concrete action. Read More
Suvendu Adhikari Alleges 'Bhaipo Gang' Role In Aide's Murder, Claims Rs 2 Crore Was Spent
Adhikari made the allegation on a day when the BJP named Hasirani Rath, the mother of his slain aide, as its candidate for the Nandigram bypoll. Read More
UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000 To Face 0.4% Fee For Merchants; Free For Customers
UPI payments above Rs 2,000 will face MDR for merchants from October 15, while customers will continue using UPI without paying extra. Read More
Saudi Arabia Turns To Israel For Intelligence Help Amid Houthi Attacks: Report
Following the Houthi occupation of Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Saudi Arabia has turned to Israel for assistance. Read More
Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys Wins Two Awards; Jean Smart Wins Best Actress For All 5 Seasons Of ‘Hacks’
Emmy Awards 2026: The Emmy nominations were led by The Pitt with 25 nods, while Hacks, Widow’s Bay and Beef were also among the major contenders. Read More
CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind
CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes. Read More
Asian Games 2026: 5 Indian Athletes Await Visas, Acclimatisation Plans At Risk
Asian Games 2026: Around five Indian athletes are yet to receive Japanese visas ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, putting their acclimatisation plans at risk. Read More
WATCH: Taylor Swift Spotted With Tom Cruise At Chiefs Game As Emmy Cameo Airs
Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce’s Chiefs opener at Arrowhead with Tom Cruise while her Emmy sketch aired in Los Angeles. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Pay More Or Wait Longer? Rapido Fined Rs 10 Lakh By Consumer Authority Over Ride-Booking Prompts
CCPA fined Rapido operator Rs 10 lakh over alleged dark patterns and misleading prompts that encouraged riders to pay more for rides. Uber and Ola are also under probe. Read More