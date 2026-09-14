Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 14 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 September 2026"
West Bengal Bypolls: Rebel TMC Faction Fields Muslim Candidates In Nandigram, Rejinagar
The rebel TMC faction has fielded Muslim candidates in Nandigram and Rejinagar for the Bengal bypolls, with Congress and Mamata’s faction also announcing nominees. Voting is Oct 6. Read More
China’s Open-Source AI Push Meets India’s Call For Inclusive Technology At BRICS
Xi Jinping has pitched an open-source AI ecosystem for BRICS, as India pushes greater cooperation on AI, semiconductors and critical technology. Read More
Amit Shah’s UCC Push Sparks Row; Owaisi Accuses BJP Of Targeting Muslims
Amit Shah’s UCC push sparks a political row as Owaisi and Congress leaders oppose the move, while JDU says Bihar will not implement the law. this year Read More
Pakistan Announces Rs 70 Lakh Bounty On Masood Azhar Ahead Of FATF Plenary
Pakistan has removed the photographs, details of their alleged links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their specific roles in the Mumbai attacks for two individuals, retaining only their names in the updated list. Read More
CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind
CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes. Read More
OTT Releases This Weekend: The Revolutionaries, Bigg Boss 20, Ghamasaan, and 7 More Titles To Watch
Looking for something to watch this weekend? From Bigg Boss 20 and The Revolutionaries to Jungle Tales with Mowgli, Ghamasaan, and international thrillers. Read More
WATCH: Alexander Zverev Has No Idea He Just Won! German Star Confused By Crowd Reaction
Alexander Zverev appeared unaware he had won after Ben Shelton’s final error, looking ready for another point before realising the match was over. Read More
Indian women''s cricket team refuses to accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC head Naqvi
Dubai, Sep 13 (PTI): The Asia Cup trophy impasse continued for the second year in a row after the victorious Indian women’s cricket on Sunday did not accept the cup from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman from Pakista. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
BRICS Trade: India Eyes $200 Billion Exports By 2030, But Trade Deficit Raises Concerns
BRICS targets stronger global trade integration as experts see India’s exports rising from $96 billion to $200 billion by 2030, despite widening trade deficits and non-tariff barriers. Read More