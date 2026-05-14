Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 May 2026"

‘Another Bench To Hear Matter’: Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Delhi Excise Policy Case Justice Sharma stepped aside from the Delhi excise policy case, saying another bench would now hear the matter after contempt notices. Read More

CM Rekha Gupta Announces Two-Day Weekly Work From Home For Govt Offices Delhi govt has announced two-day weekly work from home for state offices alongside fuel cuts and measures to boost public transport use. Read More

Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices Increased From Today: Check Revised Rates Amul and Mother Dairy milk prices have increased by Rs 2 per litre from today, with companies citing higher procurement and fuel costs. Read More

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer Wes Streeting resigned as UK health secretary, saying he no longer had confidence in PM Keir Starmer’s leadership and direction. Read More

Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More

Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela turn heads at Cannes with striking couture looks, blending soft elegance and dramatic glamour on the iconic red carpet. Read More

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Read More

Failures are so important because they put you in a place to get back: Virat Kohli Raipur, May 13 (PTI): Virat Kohli shrugged off the pressure of two successive ducks with an unbeaten century, admitting he was nervous when he walked out to bat and deliberately kept things simple, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets to climb to the top of the IPL table, here on Wednesda. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More