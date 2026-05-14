Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 May 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 14 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 May 2026"
‘Another Bench To Hear Matter’: Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Delhi Excise Policy Case
Justice Sharma stepped aside from the Delhi excise policy case, saying another bench would now hear the matter after contempt notices. Read More
CM Rekha Gupta Announces Two-Day Weekly Work From Home For Govt Offices
Delhi govt has announced two-day weekly work from home for state offices alongside fuel cuts and measures to boost public transport use. Read More
Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices Increased From Today: Check Revised Rates
Amul and Mother Dairy milk prices have increased by Rs 2 per litre from today, with companies citing higher procurement and fuel costs. Read More
UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer
Wes Streeting resigned as UK health secretary, saying he no longer had confidence in PM Keir Starmer’s leadership and direction. Read More
Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More
Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look
Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela turn heads at Cannes with striking couture looks, blending soft elegance and dramatic glamour on the iconic red carpet. Read More
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals
PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Read More
Failures are so important because they put you in a place to get back: Virat Kohli
Raipur, May 13 (PTI): Virat Kohli shrugged off the pressure of two successive ducks with an unbeaten century, admitting he was nervous when he walked out to bat and deliberately kept things simple, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets to climb to the top of the IPL table, here on Wednesda. Read More
Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash
Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More
Rupee Hits Record Low At 95.86: Are Your Everyday Purchases About To Get More Expensive?
The Indian rupee crashed to a record 95.86 against the dollar. From petrol to gold, here's how the West Asia crisis is quietly burning a hole in your pocket. Read More