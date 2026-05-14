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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 14 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 14 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 May 2026"

  1. ‘Another Bench To Hear Matter’: Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Delhi Excise Policy Case

    Justice Sharma stepped aside from the Delhi excise policy case, saying another bench would now hear the matter after contempt notices. Read More

  2. CM Rekha Gupta Announces Two-Day Weekly Work From Home For Govt Offices

    Delhi govt has announced two-day weekly work from home for state offices alongside fuel cuts and measures to boost public transport use. Read More

  3. Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices Increased From Today: Check Revised Rates

    Amul and Mother Dairy milk prices have increased by Rs 2 per litre from today, with companies citing higher procurement and fuel costs. Read More

  4. UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer

    Wes Streeting resigned as UK health secretary, saying he no longer had confidence in PM Keir Starmer’s leadership and direction. Read More

  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

    Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More

  6. Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look

    Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela turn heads at Cannes with striking couture looks, blending soft elegance and dramatic glamour on the iconic red carpet. Read More

  7. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals

    PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Read More

  8. Failures are so important because they put you in a place to get back: Virat Kohli

    Raipur, May 13 (PTI): Virat Kohli shrugged off the pressure of two successive ducks with an unbeaten century, admitting he was nervous when he walked out to bat and deliberately kept things simple, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets to climb to the top of the IPL table, here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Rupee Hits Record Low At 95.86: Are Your Everyday Purchases About To Get More Expensive?

    The Indian rupee crashed to a record 95.86 against the dollar. From petrol to gold, here's how the West Asia crisis is quietly burning a hole in your pocket. Read More

Before You Go

Trump-Xi Talks in Beijing: Donald Trump Praises ‘Special’ US-China Relationship

Published at : 14 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
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Top Headlines

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‘Another Bench To Hear Matter’: Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Delhi Excise Policy Case
‘Another Bench To Hear Matter’: Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case
India
From Mohammad To 'MD': Why Gig Workers Are Hiding Their Names To Survive India’s Platform Economy
From Mohammad To 'MD': Why Gig Workers Are Hiding Their Names To Survive India’s Platform Economy
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‘Vilification Campaign’: Delhi HC Begins Contempt Proceedings Against Kejriwal
‘Vilification Campaign’: Delhi HC Begins Contempt Proceedings Against Kejriwal
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UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer
UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Cites Lack Of Confidence In PM Starmer
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