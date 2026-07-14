Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 July 2026"

Strait of Hormuz Crisis Again: Why India Should Brace For Oil, Gas And Inflation Shock Renewed US-Iran tensions have revived concerns over the Hormuz, threatening India's oil and LPG supplies, fuel prices, inflation, rupee, trade deficit and overall economy if disruptions persist. Read More

'I Will Give Rs 5,00,00,000 Whoever Kills Aamir Khan': Jagadguru Paramhans Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya backed Nitesh Rane's remarks on Aamir Khan and sparked outrage by announcing a Rs 5 crore reward for anyone who kills the actor. Read More

Can Passports Be Used To Verify Indian Citizenship? MEA Clarifies Amid Fresh Debate The clarification follows remarks made by senior MEA officials during a briefing held on June 24 to mark Passport Seva Divas. Read More

Netanyahu Warns Iran Of Future Attacks, Says 'It Will Be A Far More Powerful Broadcast' Netanyahu's remarks come amid continued tensions between Israel and Iran, with the Israeli Prime Minister warning that any future attack would be met with a significantly stronger response. Read More

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More