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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 13 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 13 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 May 2026"

  1. Fuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard

    Air India has cut several international flights amid soaring fuel prices and airspace restrictions across routes. Read More

  2. Amul And Mother Dairy Hike Milk Prices From May 14

    Amul has raised milk prices across India by Rs 2 per litre from May 14 amid rising production costs. Read More

  3. AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test

    The leaders removed from organisational positions were among MLAs who had extended support to Vijay, triggering disciplinary action within the party. Read More

  4. Trump Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Xi Jinping On Trade, Tariffs And Taiwan

    At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15. A formal meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to take place on Thursday. Read More

  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

    Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More

  6. Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look

    Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela turn heads at Cannes with striking couture looks, blending soft elegance and dramatic glamour on the iconic red carpet. Read More

  7. WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Casual Moment With F1 Star Carlos Sainz In France Goes Viral

    Bollywood star Alia Bhatt captures the spotlight at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with a viral meeting with F1 driver Carlos Sainz and two spectacular fashion looks. Read More

  8. Memphis Grizzlies Mourn Brandon Clarke In Official Statement After Tragic Passing

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died at 29, leaving the NBA in shock as tributes pour in for the seven-year league veteran. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Crude Oil Shock May Push India Towards Fuel Price Hike, Says RBI Chief

    “If this is to continue for longer period of time, it is just a matter of time before the government will pass on some of the price increases,” Malhotra said. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared

Published at : 13 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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