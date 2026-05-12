Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 12 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 12 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 May 2026"

  1. 30 AIADMK MLAs Back Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test

    Tamil Nadu politics intensified ahead of the floor test as 30 rebel AIADMK MLAs extended support to Vijay, deepening the party rift. Read More

  2. Tamil Nadu Floor Test: Vijay Meets AIADMK Rebels; EPS Rival Says ‘Ready To Back TVK’

    Vijay’s TVK faces a key floor test after an MLA setback, while AIADMK rebel talks fuel speculation over shifting alliances in Tamil Nadu. Read More

  3. ‘Reflect On Your Reputation’: India’s First Public Reaction to China’s Support For Pak During Op Sindoor

    India reacted to reports of China aiding Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying responsible nations must reflect on backing efforts that protect terror infrastructure. Read More

  4. Iran's Big Warning To US: 'Could Enrich Uranium To 90% If Attacked Again'

    Iran warned it could enrich uranium to 90% weapons-grade purity if attacked again, amid fragile ceasefire talks with the United States. Read More

  5. 'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi Clears Air On Film Adaptation Rumours

    Author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh acquired rights to The Immortals of Meluha. Amish clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy are still with him. Read More

  6. Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh’s New Song 'Copied' From Netflix’s Jibaro, Says Internet

    Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Body Roll has sparked online debate after fans compared its visuals to Netflix’s Jibaro episode from Love, Death & Robots. Read More

  7. Won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again: Iyer after loss to DC

    Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team’s bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total “30 runs more” than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capital. Read More

  8. Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message

    Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Retail Inflation Climbs To 3.48%, Oil Shock And Global Tensions Raise Alarm

    The new CPI index, based on spending patterns captured in the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, uses 2024 as the base year. Read More

Before You Go

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout

Published at : 12 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taiwan, Iran War And Tariffs Set To Dominate Trump-Xi Talks In Beijing
Taiwan, Iran War And Tariffs Set To Dominate Trump-Xi Talks In Beijing
Education
NEET-UG 2026 Leak Row: CBI Files FIR, Launches Multi-Team Investigation
NEET-UG 2026 Leak Row: CBI Files FIR, Launches Multi-Team Investigation
India
‘Reflect On Your Reputation’: India’s First Public Reaction to China’s Support For Pak During Op Sindoor
‘Reflect On Reputation’: India’s Reaction to China’s Support For Pak During Op Sindoor
News
30 AIADMK MLAs Back Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test
Cracks In Amma’s Party: 30 AIADMK MLAs Back Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout
NEET Leak: Nashik-Haryana Link Exposed, Students Slam NTA After Exam Cancellation
NEET 2026 Leak Shock: Nashik-to-Haryana Paper Trail Sparks Nationwide Student Outrage
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Network Spreads Across 4 States; CBI Takes Over Probe
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Students Express Anguish, Demand Fair Re-Exam After Paper Leak
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget