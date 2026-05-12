Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 May 2026"

30 AIADMK MLAs Back Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test Tamil Nadu politics intensified ahead of the floor test as 30 rebel AIADMK MLAs extended support to Vijay, deepening the party rift. Read More

Tamil Nadu Floor Test: Vijay Meets AIADMK Rebels; EPS Rival Says ‘Ready To Back TVK’ Vijay’s TVK faces a key floor test after an MLA setback, while AIADMK rebel talks fuel speculation over shifting alliances in Tamil Nadu. Read More

‘Reflect On Your Reputation’: India’s First Public Reaction to China’s Support For Pak During Op Sindoor India reacted to reports of China aiding Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying responsible nations must reflect on backing efforts that protect terror infrastructure. Read More

Iran's Big Warning To US: 'Could Enrich Uranium To 90% If Attacked Again' Iran warned it could enrich uranium to 90% weapons-grade purity if attacked again, amid fragile ceasefire talks with the United States. Read More

'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi Clears Air On Film Adaptation Rumours Author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh acquired rights to The Immortals of Meluha. Amish clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy are still with him. Read More

Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh’s New Song 'Copied' From Netflix’s Jibaro, Says Internet Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Body Roll has sparked online debate after fans compared its visuals to Netflix’s Jibaro episode from Love, Death & Robots. Read More

Won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again: Iyer after loss to DC Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team’s bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total “30 runs more” than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capital. Read More

Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More