Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 June 2026"

India Summons US Envoy Again After Third Attack In Four Days On Ship Carrying Indian Crew The latest diplomatic démarche came after another vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members came under attack on Thursday, making it the third such incident involving Indian sailors in four days. Read More

'This Is The Time To Stand With Mamata, Not Leave Her': Shatrughan Sinha On TMC Turmoil Amid a deepening TMC crisis, Shatrughan Sinha pledged unwavering support to Mamata Banerjee, even as 19 rebel MPs prepare to seek recognition as the "real TMC" in Parliament. Read More

CID Team Reaches TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee's Residence The development comes as the investigation gathers pace amid an escalating political crisis within the Trinamool Congress. Read More

'Totally Unacceptable': Trump Slams Alleged Iranian Drone Attack On Vessel That Killed 3 Indian Sailors Trump condemned an alleged Iranian drone attack on Indian ships near Hormuz that killed three sailors. India summoned a US diplomat again as attacks on vessels with Indian crews triggered alerts. Read More

AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’ AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

Who Is Jaspal Rana? Legendary Shooter Who Died And How He Is Related To Manu Bhaker A comprehensive profile on legendary Indian shooter Jaspal Rana, who has passed away aged 49, and his historic coaching relationship with Manu Bhaker. Read More

Indian Shooting Great & Manu Bhaker's Coach, Jaspal Rana Passes Away At 49 Jaspal Rana, one of India's most accomplished shooters and coaches, won multiple medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More