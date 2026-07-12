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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 July 2026"

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  2. OPINION | String Of Pearls Vs Necklace Of Diamonds — Geo-Strategic Games In Asia

    India's growing strategic partnership with Indonesia, expanding defence cooperation with ASEAN nations and focus on critical minerals signal an emerging "necklace of diamonds" approach as China continues to strengthen its "string of pearls" network in South Asia. Read More

  3. Manmohan Singh Once Told Me 'I Will Commit Suicide' Over EC Criticism: Ex-CEC SY Quraishi's Book

    Former CEC SY Quraishi says Manmohan Singh once told him, "I will commit suicide" over criticism of the EC by ministers, calling the poll panel "the soul of India's democracy" in a 2012 meeting. Read More

  4. 'I Congratulate Iran...': Tehran State TV Celebrates Lindsey Graham's Death, TV Clip Goes Viral

    A viral, unverified video purportedly shows an Iranian TV anchor celebrating US Senator Lindsey Graham's death, calling the Trump ally "anti-Iranian" and saying he had been "sent to hell." Read More

  5. Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

    Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

  6. Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama

    Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7. Read More

  7. High jumper Sarvesh Kushare finishes third in Diamond League debut in Monaco

    Monaco, Jul 10 (PTI): National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of a top-three finish in the prestigious even. Read More

  8. Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Knocks Djokovic Out In The Semifinal Battle, Advances To Final

    Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal: Defending champion Jannik Sinner advances to the Wimbledon 2026 final after a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 baseline masterclass against Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. India Is Building Stronger Ties With Asia, So Why Are Trade Deficits Still Rising?

    As India advances its Act East policy through free trade agreements, delayed FTA reviews, widening trade deficits and import-heavy trade with key partners continue to limit the expected economic gains Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death

Published at : 12 Jul 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

World
'I Congratulate Iran...': Tehran State TV Celebrates Lindsey Graham's Death, TV Clip Goes Viral
'I Congratulate Iran...': Tehran State TV Celebrates Lindsey Graham's Death
India
Manmohan Singh Once Told Me 'I Will Commit Suicide' Over EC Criticism: Ex-CEC SY Quraishi's Book
Manmohan Once Told Me 'Will Commit Suicide' Over EC Criticism: Quraishi's Book
Cities
Delhi Weather Update: No Rain, Humidity Soars As Mercury Touches 37°C; IMD Forecast Till July 16
Delhi-NCR To Remain Hot And Humid Till July 16, No Weather Warning Issued
India
INDIA Bloc Rift: DMK Rejects 'Compete In State, Cooperate Nationally' Formula
INDIA Bloc Rift: DMK Rejects Cong's 'Compete In State, Cooperate Nationally' Formula
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