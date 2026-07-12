Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 July 2026"

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

OPINION | String Of Pearls Vs Necklace Of Diamonds — Geo-Strategic Games In Asia India's growing strategic partnership with Indonesia, expanding defence cooperation with ASEAN nations and focus on critical minerals signal an emerging "necklace of diamonds" approach as China continues to strengthen its "string of pearls" network in South Asia. Read More

Manmohan Singh Once Told Me 'I Will Commit Suicide' Over EC Criticism: Ex-CEC SY Quraishi's Book Former CEC SY Quraishi says Manmohan Singh once told him, "I will commit suicide" over criticism of the EC by ministers, calling the poll panel "the soul of India's democracy" in a 2012 meeting. Read More

'I Congratulate Iran...': Tehran State TV Celebrates Lindsey Graham's Death, TV Clip Goes Viral A viral, unverified video purportedly shows an Iranian TV anchor celebrating US Senator Lindsey Graham's death, calling the Trump ally "anti-Iranian" and saying he had been "sent to hell." Read More

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7. Read More

High jumper Sarvesh Kushare finishes third in Diamond League debut in Monaco Monaco, Jul 10 (PTI): National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of a top-three finish in the prestigious even. Read More

Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Knocks Djokovic Out In The Semifinal Battle, Advances To Final Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal: Defending champion Jannik Sinner advances to the Wimbledon 2026 final after a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 baseline masterclass against Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More