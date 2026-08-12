Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 August 2026"

Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight: Pilot Took Sleep Meds, Tested Positive For Marijuana The pilot also raised concerns about the impact of his rostered duties on the amount of daytime rest available to him. Read More Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Allocates Portfolios, Retains Key Departments Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar allocates portfolios to ministers, retaining Finance, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and other key departments. Read More ‘I Am Totally Frustrated’: Rijiju Says Government Wants Parliament Debate, Opposition ‘Running Away’ Rijiju accuses Congress of “running away” from debate, says government is ready to extend the House session. Read More Germany Approves Intelligence Reforms As Drone Threats And Security Risks Grow Germany's domestic and foreign intelligence services to get greater powers to deal with hybrid threats. Meanwhile, transport ministers are meeting to find solutions to increasingly low river levels. Read More OPINION | Nolan’s Helen Of Troy: Artistic Liberty Or Tokenism? Artistic liberty in cinema must be meaningful, not cosmetic, as Nolan’s portrayal of Helen of Troy raises questions over casting, representation and creative conviction. Read More ‘You Make Dance Videos, You Deserve This’: Bhadohi Cop Dismisses Content Creator’s Harassment Complaint; Suspended A content creator who approached the police to report alleged harassment was turned away by a sub-inspector, who told her that since she makes dance videos, the treatment she received was justified. Read More CWG Gold Medallist Asmita Dey Felicitated In Tripura Asmita Dey also received a Rs 10 lakh cheque after her dramatic golden-score win over Canada’s Heidi Quach to claim the women’s 48kg gold in Glasgow. Read More Big Blow For Indian Table Tennis: Sports Ministry Suspends TTFI Over Governance Failures The Sports Ministry has suspended TTFI recognition over governance deficiencies and asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to run table tennis. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Stock Markets Fall As Sensex Declines Over 260 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500 Indian markets continued to move sideways as rising Brent crude prices and renewed uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict restrained hopes of an upside breakout. Read More