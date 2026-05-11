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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 May 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 11 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 11 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 May 2026"

  1. After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal, Govt Assures No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel Or LPG

    Government says India has adequate fuel reserves and stable supplies despite global tensions and rising crude oil prices. Read More

  2. Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Avoid Buying Gold For A Year: Explained

    PM Modi urged Indians to avoid buying gold for a year to reduce dollar outflow, protect forex reserves and support the economy. Read More

  3. ‘Work From Home, Online Classes, Car Pooling’: PM Modi’s Second Appeal In 24 Hours

    Amid West Asia tensions, PM Modi urged citizens to cut petrol-diesel use, prefer WFH, metros and local products, avoid gold purchases and support natural farming to save forex. Read More

  4. Can Hantavirus Spread Like COVID? What Experts Are Saying After Cruise Ship Outbreak

    In 2018-2019, the Andes virus hantavirus spread person-to-person in Argentina. Eleven people died — but it was stopped. Analysis of that outbreak shows the current one can also be stopped. Read More

  5. BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Everything You Need To Know—Host, Timing, Streaming Platform And Full Telecast Details Revealed

    BAFTA TV Awards 2026 sees Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors leading nominations across major categories. The ceremony will celebrate top British television, with winners announced on BBC One. Read More

  6. Netflix Announces Expansion Of Money Heist Universe; Fans Says, 'Wrap It Up'

    Netflix surprised fans by renewing the Money Heist universe after five seasons, though with a catch—the original series won't return for Season 6. Instead, the franchise expands with Berlin Season 2. Read More

  7. Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message

    Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More

  8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar played the shot of the match, says Krunal Pandya

    Raipur, May 10 (PTI): Krunal Pandya on Sunday said it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played the “shot of the match” at the fag end as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a low-scoring thriller by two wickets to knock Mumbai Indians out of contention for the Indian Premier League playoffs her. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Will Rs 1 Crore Be enough For Old Age? Here's How Much You Actually Need After Retirement

    If you are one of those people who believe that Rs 1 crore is enough to cover your expenses after retirement, this story is for you. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts

Published at : 11 May 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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