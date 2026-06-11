Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 June 2026"

Abhishek Banerjee Appears At CID Office In Signature Forgery Probe Case Calcutta High Court grants Abhishek Banerjee interim relief in signature forgery case, directs him to cooperate with CID probe. Read More Rajya Sabha Results Declared For MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra And Karnataka BJP candidates secured unopposed Rajya Sabha victories across several states, while Congress challenged Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejection in the Supreme Court. Read More Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Seat Chori' In Rajya Sabha Polls, Targets BJP And Election Commission Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Gandhi questioned the rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination. Read More 'We Lodged A Strong Protest': MEA On Attack That Killed 3 Indian Sailors Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lodged a strong protest with the United States over the incident. Read More NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More Elvish Yadav Slams Pranit More, Says ‘Consent Had A Price Tag’ In Rs 370 Biryani Row The Rs 370 biryani controversy escalated after Elvish Yadav criticised Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over a viral comedy clip. The incident sparked debate on consent and misogyny. Read More Quote Of The Day | Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On How Believing In Yourself Changes Everything Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: Cristiano Ronaldo highlights the power of self-belief, reminding us that confidence in your abilities is the first step towards achieving greatness. Read More WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Closes At 73,832, Nifty Tests 23,200 Market sentiment was also affected by continued foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation, analysts said. Read More