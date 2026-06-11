Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 June 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 11 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 June 2026"

  1. Abhishek Banerjee Appears At CID Office In Signature Forgery Probe Case

    Calcutta High Court grants Abhishek Banerjee interim relief in signature forgery case, directs him to cooperate with CID probe. Read More

  2. Rajya Sabha Results Declared For MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra And Karnataka

    BJP candidates secured unopposed Rajya Sabha victories across several states, while Congress challenged Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejection in the Supreme Court. Read More

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Seat Chori' In Rajya Sabha Polls, Targets BJP And Election Commission

    Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Gandhi questioned the rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination. Read More

  4. 'We Lodged A Strong Protest': MEA On Attack That Killed 3 Indian Sailors

    Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lodged a strong protest with the United States over the incident. Read More

  5. NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

    NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

  6. Elvish Yadav Slams Pranit More, Says ‘Consent Had A Price Tag’ In Rs 370 Biryani Row

    The Rs 370 biryani controversy escalated after Elvish Yadav criticised Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over a viral comedy clip. The incident sparked debate on consent and misogyny. Read More

  7. Quote Of The Day | Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On How Believing In Yourself Changes Everything

    Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: Cristiano Ronaldo highlights the power of self-belief, reminding us that confidence in your abilities is the first step towards achieving greatness. Read More

  8. WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Closes At 73,832, Nifty Tests 23,200

    Market sentiment was also affected by continued foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation, analysts said. Read More

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

Published at : 11 Jun 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi-NCR Under 'Extremely Severe Alert'; Storms, Lightning Likely In Next 3 Hours
Delhi-NCR Under 'Extremely Severe Alert'; Storms, Lightning Likely In Next 3 Hours
News
Abhishek Banerjee Appears At CID Office In Signature Forgery Probe Case
Abhishek Banerjee Appears At CID Office In Signature Forgery Probe Case
News
US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf
US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf
Celebrities
FIR Against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar Over ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remark And Corpses’ Genitals Joke
FIR Against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar Over ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis
West Bengal Protest: Eggs Thrown at TMC Leader Sukumar Dutta Outside Court
TMC-Congress Buzz: Sougata Roy Says Alliance or Merger Options Are Open
UP Power Row: Energy Minister Questions UPPCL Over 10% Fuel Surcharge Hike
Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget