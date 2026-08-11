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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 11 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 August 2026"

  1. Amit Shah Likely To Speak On Student Issues In Lok Sabha On August 12, Rahul-Kharge Hold Meet

    Parliament deadlock may ease as the government plans a student issues debate on August 12, with Amit Shah likely to speak. Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Venugopal met to discuss the Opposition’s strategy. Read More

  2. JSSC-CGL Paper Leaked In 2024? Ex-TDPL Manager Claims Rs 12L Taken From 15 Candidates

    CID is probing alleged JSSC-CGL paper leak claims by Abhay Tiwari, who alleges Rs 12 lakh was taken from 15 candidates. The agency has not confirmed the claims and is investigating. Read More

  3. Air India Phuket-Delhi Turbulence: Pilot Fails Dope Test, Probe Underway

    Air India AI2379 pilot’s confirmatory test reportedly returned positive after an initial non-negative result. Both pilots were grounded as the govt probes the 300-ft altitude loss and turbulence. Read More

  4. Houthi Attack In Bab el-Mandeb Kills 3 Crew Members, Yemeni Govt Says

    Two Yemeni coast guard sources and two military officials from the government confirmed the deaths. The Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Read More

  5. ‘You Make Dance Videos, You Deserve This’: Bhadohi Cop Dismisses Content Creator’s Harassment Complaint; Suspended

    A content creator who approached the police to report alleged harassment was turned away by a sub-inspector, who told her that since she makes dance videos, the treatment she received was justified. Read More

  6. Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana To Open Overseas Before India: Why The Two-Day Gap Has Fans Talking

    Ramayana will release internationally on November 6, 2026, two days before its Indian premiere on Diwali. While the makers are targeting global audiences, the release gap has sparked debate. Read More

  7. Sushil Kumar Denied Bail By Delhi High Court In 2021 Murder Case

    The judge emphasised that while bail is ordinarily the rule and jail the exception, the offence in the present case was a "premeditated and gruesome assault resulting in death". Read More

  8. Badminton World Championships Go Full 'Desi', Experts To Growl Like Langurs; Here's Why

    Delhi’s Badminton World Championships organisers have hired professional mimics to use langur calls to keep monkeys away from the stadium. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Falls Over 380 Points, Nifty Tests 24,471

    Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex opened 320 points lower to start trade at 78,204 and the Nifty opened 94 points lower to start at 24,490 at 9:15 AM. Read More

Before You Go

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners

Published at : 11 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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