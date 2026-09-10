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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 10 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 September 2026"

  1. ‘Serious Matter If Anti-Social Elements Are At Large’: SC On Swatantra Bhardwaj Case

    SC seeks status reports from Delhi, UP over threats to 14-year-old protester and alleged stone-pelting at her home. Read More

  2. OPINION | This Is India’s Time In BRICS, It’s Now Or Never

    The world faces ongoing wars and a shifting order. In this context, India should reimagine multilateral groupings like BRICS for the future. Read More

  3. ‘No Assurance, No Talks’: Wangchuk Warns Of Fresh Agitation Over Ladakh From Sept 19

    Sonam Wangchuk expressed disappointment after his MHA meeting and warned of fresh agitation from September 19 if the Centre gives no assurance on Ladakh. Read More

  4. China Ship Fire: 20 Killed, 5 Missing As Cargo Vessel Catches Fire At Qingdao Port

    A photo released by Xinhua news agency identified the ship as the Ocean Melody, which sails under a Liberian flag, according to tracking website VesselFinder. Read More

  5. Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend Apple Event, Get Hands-On With New iPhone 18 Pro Models | WATCH

    Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon attended Apple’s latest launch event at Apple Park, where CEO John Ternus personally showed them the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Read More

  6. ‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More

  7. Alcaraz OUT! Ben Shelton Pulls Off Stunning US Open Quarterfinal Shocker

    Ben Shelton snapped Carlos Alcaraz's 18-match winning streak in majors with the biggest win of his career in a four-hour and 28-minute match. Read More

  8. Sports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates

    Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Brent Crude Hits $105 For First Time Since May 25: What’s Driving The Surge?

    The latest rally has pushed Brent prices about 30% higher from the lows recorded in early August. Read More

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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