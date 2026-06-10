Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 June 2026"

TMC Rejects Congress Merger Buzz, Calls Reports 'Baseless' Abhishek Banerjee dismissed reports of a Congress-TMC merger, saying recent meetings with Congress leaders did not discuss it. Read More Full List: 19 TMC MPs Who Signed Letter To Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Party Revolt The names of 19 rebel TMC MPs have surfaced, prompting sharp attacks from party leaders amid a deepening internal crisis. Read More ‘NDA Strengthened Democracy’: PM Modi Thanks Leaders On Alliance’s 12-Year Journey In a post on X, PM Modi said the NDA’s journey had been driven by a collective commitment towards national interest and regional aspirations. Read More 'Tehran Will Pay Price': Trump Says Iran's Military 'Completely Defeated' Donald Trump claimed Iran's military is "completely defeated" and warned Tehran will "pay the price" for delaying a deal. Read More Elvish Yadav Slams Pranit More, Says ‘Consent Had A Price Tag’ In Rs 370 Biryani Row The Rs 370 biryani controversy escalated after Elvish Yadav criticised Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over a viral comedy clip. The incident sparked debate on consent and misogyny. Read More Pranit More Deactivates Instagram After Backlash Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Remark Comedian Pranit More has seemingly deactivated his Instagram account after facing backlash over a viral crowd work clip featuring Himanshu Jangra’s controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark. Read More WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Why The Rupee Rose Despite Escalating US-Iran Tensions The rupee recovered from early losses as easing crude oil prices, a softer dollar index and likely RBI intervention helped stabilise the domestic currency. Read More