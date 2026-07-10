Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 July 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 10 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 July 2026"
PM Modi Arrives In New Zealand On Historic Visit After 40 Years, Final Stop Of 3-Nation Tour
PM Narendra Modi arrived in Auckland on the final leg of his three-nation tour, marking the first Indian PM visit to New Zealand in 40 years. He will hold talks with PM Christopher Luxon. Read More
'Tool Of War, Terror And Political Repression': India Condemns Conflict-Related Sexual Violence At UN
India condemned conflict-related sexual violence at the UN Security Council and highlighted the contribution of its women peacekeepers in preventing such crimes. Read More
No WhatsApp, No Screenshots: Railways Issues Fresh Rule For RailOne Tickets
According to the updated rule, copies shared through WhatsApp, screenshots, photographs or PDF versions of the ticket will not be accepted as valid travel authorisation. Read More
Leaked UK Govt Letter Exposes Pakistan's Extradition Pressure Over Exiled Dissidents
Pakistan has reportedly sought the extradition of UK-based political dissidents in exchange for accepting the deportation of convicted Rochdale grooming gang members, according to a report. Read More
'Fauzi' Makers Deny Rajesh Sharma's Insect Bite Incident On-Set: Reports
The makers of Fauzi have denied reports that Rajesh Sharma's hospitalisation was linked to an on-set insect bite, as fresh claims emerge over what led to the actor's health scare. Read More
Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him
Pawan Kalyan’s fan, Niranjan, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night Read More
Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal LIVE: Head-To-Head Records & Livestreaming Details
Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal Live: Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2026 semifinal. Get the head-to-head record, live stream details, and start time in India. Read More
Archery WC: Indian recurve teams crash out in quarterfinals, mixed pair in bronze playoff
Madrid, Jul 9 (PTI): Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kirti Sharma reached bronze play-off in recurve mixed event, while India crashed out in the quarterfinals of both the men’s and women’s team events after defeats to the USA in the Archery World Cup Stage 4 here on Thursda. Read More
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?
Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More
India Is Building Stronger Ties With Asia, So Why Are Trade Deficits Still Rising?
As India advances its Act East policy through free trade agreements, delayed FTA reviews, widening trade deficits and import-heavy trade with key partners continue to limit the expected economic gains Read More