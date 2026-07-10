Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 July 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 July 2026"

PM Modi Arrives In New Zealand On Historic Visit After 40 Years, Final Stop Of 3-Nation Tour PM Narendra Modi arrived in Auckland on the final leg of his three-nation tour, marking the first Indian PM visit to New Zealand in 40 years. He will hold talks with PM Christopher Luxon. Read More

'Tool Of War, Terror And Political Repression': India Condemns Conflict-Related Sexual Violence At UN India condemned conflict-related sexual violence at the UN Security Council and highlighted the contribution of its women peacekeepers in preventing such crimes. Read More

No WhatsApp, No Screenshots: Railways Issues Fresh Rule For RailOne Tickets According to the updated rule, copies shared through WhatsApp, screenshots, photographs or PDF versions of the ticket will not be accepted as valid travel authorisation. Read More

Leaked UK Govt Letter Exposes Pakistan's Extradition Pressure Over Exiled Dissidents Pakistan has reportedly sought the extradition of UK-based political dissidents in exchange for accepting the deportation of convicted Rochdale grooming gang members, according to a report. Read More

'Fauzi' Makers Deny Rajesh Sharma's Insect Bite Incident On-Set: Reports The makers of Fauzi have denied reports that Rajesh Sharma's hospitalisation was linked to an on-set insect bite, as fresh claims emerge over what led to the actor's health scare. Read More

Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him Pawan Kalyan’s fan, Niranjan, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night Read More

Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal LIVE: Head-To-Head Records & Livestreaming Details Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal Live: Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2026 semifinal. Get the head-to-head record, live stream details, and start time in India. Read More

Archery WC: Indian recurve teams crash out in quarterfinals, mixed pair in bronze playoff Madrid, Jul 9 (PTI): Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kirti Sharma reached bronze play-off in recurve mixed event, while India crashed out in the quarterfinals of both the men’s and women’s team events after defeats to the USA in the Archery World Cup Stage 4 here on Thursda. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More