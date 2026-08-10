Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 August 2026"

‘Use Of Force Against Students In Jharkhand Wrong’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Soren Govt Rahul Gandhi called the use of force against protesting students in Jharkhand wrong, urging the Soren government to resolve their concerns through dialogue. Read More Jharkhand CID Arrests Former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte Amid Student Protests Former JPSC chairman Khiangte was arrested by CID amid protests over exam irregularities. Students marching to the Assembly faced water cannons and baton charge. Read More ‘Not Interested In Fantasy Conversations’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah, Demands Answers on Student Firing Rahul Gandhi rejected the government's discussion offer, demanding Amit Shah clarify who authorised alleged firing on Delhi protesters. He also sought PM Modi's apology. Read More 13 Killed, 39 Injured In Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russia's Nizhnekamsk, TANECO Refinery A Ukrainian drone attack on Nizhnekamsk killed 13, including a child, and injured 39, Russian authorities said. Ukraine said it targeted the TANECO refinery, while both sides reported deadly strikes. Read More Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala’s '1942: A Love Story' To Re-Release In 8K: Check Release Date Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1994 classic 1942: A Love Story is returning to cinemas in a stunning 8K restoration on August 21, 2026. Starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, the re-release will feature upgraded visuals and Dolby 5.1 sound. Read More Man Breaks Into Kim Kardashian’s Rs 5.71 Bn Hidden Hills Home, Steals Car For Joyride The man who allegedly broke into Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home has been taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and theft after stealing a car and taking it for a joyride. Read More 'Narendra Naam Se Nafrat Ho Gayi': Indian Boxer’s Pakistan Fight Story Leaves PM Modi In Stitches - WATCH Boxer Narender Berwal’s hilarious story about a Pakistani opponent at the 2015 Military Games leaves PM Narendra Modi and others laughing. Read More PM Modi Praises CWG Medallist Lovlina Borgohain For Distorted India Map Objection PM Modi praised CWG silver-medallist Lovlina Borgohain for calling out and correcting a distorted map of India at a Glasgow restaurant during their CWG interaction. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Rajya Sabha Passes Bankers’ Books Bill 2026: What Changes For Digital Banking Records? Rajya Sabha passes the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill 2026, replacing the 1891 law and giving electronic and digital banking records legal recognition in court proceedings. Read More