Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 May 2026"

‘Rename Bihar As Shramik Pradesh’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Swipe At NDA On Labour Day In a statement, Tejashwi alleged that Bihar has fallen behind in industrial production over the past 21 years while remaining at the forefront in labour supply. Read More Suvendu Adhikari Claims Mamata 'Under Surveillance', Stresses Strict Monitoring At Bhabanipur Strongroom Suvendu Adhikari claimed stringent monitoring at the Bhabanipur strong room and alleged Mamata Banerjee was kept “under surveillance,” while the Chief Minister countered with claims of EVM irregularities and bias. Read More ‘This Is Just The Beginning’: Himanta Sarma Hits Back At Singhvi After SC Relief To Pawan Khera The exchange followed Singhvi’s appeal to the Assam chief minister to “reconsider his stand” in light of the apex court’s observations, prompting a blistering response from Sarma. Read More ‘Iran War Terminated’: Trump Administration Says As 60-Day War Powers Deadline Expires Iran War Termination: Trump team says Iran conflict ended by ceasefire, but Democrats dispute legal claim, citing War Powers deadline and ongoing military pressure. Read More Ram Charan's Peddi Locks Release Date; Film To Release On THIS Date Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor with A.R. Rahman music, locks 4th June 2026 release, right after IPL. Read More Pasha Talankin Loses Oscar After JFK Airport Calls It A Weapon Pasha Talankin, co-director of Mr. Nobody Against Putin, reportedly lost his Oscar statuette after airport security at JFK refused cabin carriage. Read More VCARB Unveils Bold ‘Summer-Sun Yellow’ Miami GP Livery With Stunning Stunt Reveal VCARB debut vibrant Miami GP 2026 livery with a daring stunt reveal, blending motorsport style with Miami’s high-energy summer culture. Read More This season, we don't have much options: MI skipper Hardik Pandya Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI): Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his bowling resources are stretched but stressed the need to find solutions under pressure, conceding that Mumbai Indians are falling short of their own high standards this season after a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Wednesda. Read More Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged This marks the third hike since late February, following earlier increases in March and April. Read More