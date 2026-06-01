Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 June 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 1 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 June 2026"
'Please Wait': Annamalai's Cryptic Remark Adds Fuel To BJP Exit Speculation
Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has intensified speculation over his political future, with reports linking him to a possible new party. Read More
Mamata Banerjee Takes Big Action, Expels Two TMC MLAs
TMC expelled MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, triggering a row over alleged irregularities in Opposition leader poll documents. Read More
Rajya Sabha Polls Announced: What Is The Procedure And How Does Voting Work? Explained
ECI announced Rajya Sabha polls for 27 seats and Legislative Council elections in Bihar and Karnataka. Nominations end June 8; polling and counting are scheduled for June 18. Read More
No Lebanon, No Truce: Iran Reiterates Position, Warns US Over Ceasefire Violations
Iran warned any US ceasefire breach, including in Lebanon, would violate the entire truce and hold Israel accountable. Read More
How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood
Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT
A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More
‘How Much Milk Do You Drink?’ Ravi Shashti Asks Vaibhav Suryavanshi; Video Goes Viral
The light-hearted exchange between Shastri and Suryavanshi has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments from the IPL 2026 final celebrations. Read More
Whenever I see Virat bhai, he is always there for team: Skipper Patidar
Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't thank Virat Kohli enough for his invaluable suggestions on technical aspect of his batting but also for having his back by standing like a pillar for all the junior members of the squa. Read More
Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More
Amul’s Rs 600 Crore Bengal Bet: World’s Biggest Curd Factory To Come Up In Howrah
Amul is reportedly set to build the world’s largest curd manufacturing plant in Howrah with an investment of Rs 600 crore, marking one of the biggest dairy bets in eastern India. Read More