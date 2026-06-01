Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 June 2026"

'Please Wait': Annamalai's Cryptic Remark Adds Fuel To BJP Exit Speculation Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has intensified speculation over his political future, with reports linking him to a possible new party. Read More

Mamata Banerjee Takes Big Action, Expels Two TMC MLAs TMC expelled MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, triggering a row over alleged irregularities in Opposition leader poll documents. Read More

Rajya Sabha Polls Announced: What Is The Procedure And How Does Voting Work? Explained ECI announced Rajya Sabha polls for 27 seats and Legislative Council elections in Bihar and Karnataka. Nominations end June 8; polling and counting are scheduled for June 18. Read More

No Lebanon, No Truce: Iran Reiterates Position, Warns US Over Ceasefire Violations Iran warned any US ceasefire breach, including in Lebanon, would violate the entire truce and hold Israel accountable. Read More

How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More

‘How Much Milk Do You Drink?’ Ravi Shashti Asks Vaibhav Suryavanshi; Video Goes Viral The light-hearted exchange between Shastri and Suryavanshi has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments from the IPL 2026 final celebrations. Read More

Whenever I see Virat bhai, he is always there for team: Skipper Patidar Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't thank Virat Kohli enough for his invaluable suggestions on technical aspect of his batting but also for having his back by standing like a pillar for all the junior members of the squa. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More