Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 August 2026"

Nirmal Purja, Who Conquered All 14 Eight-Thousanders In Record Time, Dies At 43 In Pakistan's Broad Peak Avalanche Nirmal Purja, the Nepal-born mountaineering icon who climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in a record six months, has died at 43 in an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak, Elite Expedition confirmed. Read More 'Airports Were Named After One Family': PM Modi's Swipe At Congress During Andhra Visit PM Modi, inaugurating Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport in Andhra, targeted Congress over airport naming, launched Rs 18,000 crore projects, and said India's operational airports rose from 74 to 166. Read More 'Insult To Saffron And Lord Ram': Saints File Complaint Against Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi With Police Speaking on the matter, Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya said the protest had insulted the saffron robe, the saint community and Lord Ram. Read More Why Did Thousands of Migrants Return a Day After Reaching Spain's Ceuta Enclave? Spain began installing a floating barrier at Ceuta after a migrant surge left 67 dead. Around 50,000 crossed from Morocco, while 22 EU nations called for emergency talks on the border crisis. Read More Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More Two Golds In 15 Minutes! Jaismine Lamboria Joins Preeti Pawar In CWG 2026 Glory CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar won boxing gold within 15 minutes at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Read More Neeraj Chopra Claims Silver, Yashvir Singh Takes Bronze In CWG Javelin Final Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage stole the show with a sensational second-round throw of 89.75m to claim the gold medal, snatching the top spot from Chopra. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More Petrol Could Have Hit Rs 125/Litre During Iran Conflict Without Ethanol Blending: Centre The Centre defended ethanol blending, saying it kept petrol at Rs 94.77 instead of a projected Rs 125/litre during the Iran conflict, while rejecting claims of foodgrain diversion and subsidy misuse. Read More