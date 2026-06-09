Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 June 2026:

Dubai Road Accident: 7 Indian Workers Killed, 9 Injured After Minibus Hits Truck Seven Indian workers were killed and nine injured after a minibus crashed into a stationary truck on Dubai's Emirates Road. Read More After Jantar Mantar Rally, Cockroach Janata Party Announces Pune Protest On June 11 Cockroach Janata Party will hold a protest in Pune on June 11, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Read More 'Sar Katega Lekin...': TMC Faces Fresh Rebellion As Kakoli Ghosh Leads Group Of MPs Towards NDA The turmoil has been compounded by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's resignation, adding to pressure on Mamata Banerjee's leadership. Read More US Army Apache Helicopter Goes Down Near Strait Of Hormuz; Crew Rescued As Cause Remains Unclear President Donald Trump said no one was injured after a US Army Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. both crew members were rescued safely. Read More Grammy-Winning Songwriter Talay Riley, 35, Stabbed To Death In London Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Talay Riley, real name Mark Orabiyi, was stabbed to death at 35 in east London. His brother Scribz Riley shared a heartbreaking tribute. Read More Doctors Remove Brain Tumour During Rare Surgery As Woman Watches Pawan Kalyan Film In a groundbreaking medical feat, Andhra woman Koteswaramma watched Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG while doctors removed her brain tumour. Awake surgery kept her conscious and relaxed. Read More WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Centre Slashes Subsidised LPG Cylinder Quota From 9 to 4 Under Ujjwala Scheme The scheme originally offered subsidy support on 12 cylinders a year. Officials said the move comes amid rising international LPG prices and increasing supply costs linked to disruptions in West Asia. Read More