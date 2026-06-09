Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 9 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 June 2026:

  1. Dubai Road Accident: 7 Indian Workers Killed, 9 Injured After Minibus Hits Truck

    Seven Indian workers were killed and nine injured after a minibus crashed into a stationary truck on Dubai's Emirates Road. Read More

  2. After Jantar Mantar Rally, Cockroach Janata Party Announces Pune Protest On June 11

    Cockroach Janata Party will hold a protest in Pune on June 11, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Read More

  3. 'Sar Katega Lekin...': TMC Faces Fresh Rebellion As Kakoli Ghosh Leads Group Of MPs Towards NDA

    The turmoil has been compounded by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's resignation, adding to pressure on Mamata Banerjee's leadership. Read More

  4. US Army Apache Helicopter Goes Down Near Strait Of Hormuz; Crew Rescued As Cause Remains Unclear

    President Donald Trump said no one was injured after a US Army Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. both crew members were rescued safely. Read More

  5. Grammy-Winning Songwriter Talay Riley, 35, Stabbed To Death In London

    Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Talay Riley, real name Mark Orabiyi, was stabbed to death at 35 in east London. His brother Scribz Riley shared a heartbreaking tribute. Read More

  6. Doctors Remove Brain Tumour During Rare Surgery As Woman Watches Pawan Kalyan Film

    In a groundbreaking medical feat, Andhra woman Koteswaramma watched Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG while doctors removed her brain tumour. Awake surgery kept her conscious and relaxed. Read More

  7. WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More

  8. Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

    A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Centre Slashes Subsidised LPG Cylinder Quota From 9 to 4 Under Ujjwala Scheme

    The scheme originally offered subsidy support on 12 cylinders a year. Officials said the move comes amid rising international LPG prices and increasing supply costs linked to disruptions in West Asia. Read More

Before You Go

Middle East Alert: US Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Tensions

Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Consensual Adult Relationships Cannot Be Used To Judge Character: SC
Consensual Adult Relationships Cannot Be Used To Judge Character: SC
World
'No Food, Just Got Bullets': PoK Unrest Deepens Amid Claims Of Detentions, Internet Curbs And Police Action
'No Food, Just Got Bullets': PoK Unrest Deepens Amid Claims Of Detentions, Internet Curbs And Police Action
World
US Army Apache Helicopter Goes Down Near Strait Of Hormuz; Crew Rescued As Cause Remains Unclear
US Army Apache Helicopter Goes Down Near Strait Of Hormuz; Cause Unclear: Report
India
SIM Swaps, Secret Shelters, Nepal Trail: How TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Was Tracked Down And Arrested
SIM Swaps, Secret Shelters, Nepal Trail: How STF Nabbed TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Khan
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Alert: US Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Tensions
Middle East Crisis: Trump Warns Netanyahu Against Escalation Amid Rising Iran Tensions
Global Politics: Trump Faces Loud Crowd Reaction During NBA Finals Appearance in New York City
West Bengal Politics: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil Amid Rebel MP Claims and Internal Rift Row
POK Unrest: Mass Protests Erupt Against Pakistan Amid Curbs, Security Crackdown Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget