Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 July 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 9 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 July 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 9 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Rahul Gandhi Alleges UGC-NET Paper Leak, Claims Sociology Exam Was Sold For Rs 2.25 Lakhs
Separately, several candidates who appeared for the Sociology paper alleged that the question paper contained multiple spelling mistakes, grammatical errors and poorly worded questions. Read More
Maharashtra Doctor Assaulted By Shiv Sena Corporator Quits, Leaves Thane; Says 'Will Never Go Back'
A Maharashtra doctor resigned and left Thane after an alleged assault by a Shiv Sena corporator, citing fear for his safety amid statewide protests. Read More
'You'll Sink Further': Iran Warns US, Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen Only On Its Terms
Iran US War: Iran says the Strait of Hormuz will reopen only on its terms as Donald Trump warns of tougher US strikes, deepening fears of regional conflict. Read More
Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him
Pawan Kalyan’s fan, Niranjan, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night Read More
Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Lands In Legal Trouble As Phantom Studios Files Rs 250 Cr Suit
The shooting of Queen Forever wrapped up on June 30, with Kangana Ranaut sharing the update with fans on Instagram. Read More
Our performance was atrocious: Shreyas Iyer
Nottingham, Jul 7 (PTI): Shreyas Iyer had one word to describe India's humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International: "atrociou. Read More
Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint
Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?
Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More
No Commission, No Price Limit: Flipkart Unveils Major Policy Change For Fashion Sellers
According to the company, extending zero commission across all price points is aimed at improving seller economics and encouraging merchants to expand their product portfolios on the platform. Read More