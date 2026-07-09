Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 9 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Rahul Gandhi Alleges UGC-NET Paper Leak, Claims Sociology Exam Was Sold For Rs 2.25 Lakhs Separately, several candidates who appeared for the Sociology paper alleged that the question paper contained multiple spelling mistakes, grammatical errors and poorly worded questions. Read More

Maharashtra Doctor Assaulted By Shiv Sena Corporator Quits, Leaves Thane; Says 'Will Never Go Back' A Maharashtra doctor resigned and left Thane after an alleged assault by a Shiv Sena corporator, citing fear for his safety amid statewide protests. Read More

'You'll Sink Further': Iran Warns US, Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen Only On Its Terms Iran US War: Iran says the Strait of Hormuz will reopen only on its terms as Donald Trump warns of tougher US strikes, deepening fears of regional conflict. Read More

Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him Pawan Kalyan’s fan, Niranjan, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night Read More

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Lands In Legal Trouble As Phantom Studios Files Rs 250 Cr Suit The shooting of Queen Forever wrapped up on June 30, with Kangana Ranaut sharing the update with fans on Instagram. Read More

Our performance was atrocious: Shreyas Iyer Nottingham, Jul 7 (PTI): Shreyas Iyer had one word to describe India's humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International: "atrociou. Read More

Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More