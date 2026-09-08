Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 September 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 September 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 7 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Malaysia Airlines, Air India Express Flights Diverted To Chennai Over Technical Issues Two flights, Malaysia Airlines MH156 and Air India Express, were diverted to Chennai on Monday after technical issues. Both landed safely as airport emergency teams were placed on alert. Read More

Chaos In Tamil Nadu Assembly As Speaker Evicts DMK MLAs For Protesting Vijay’s ED Remarks DMK Whip EV Velu demanded that Vijay’s remarks from Monday’s speech be removed from the Assembly records, arguing that they violated House rules. The Speaker, JCD Prabhakar, rejected the demand, saying Vijay had cited information already in the public domain. Read More

Eiffel Tower Closed As Staff Strike After Female Workers Asked To Step Aside For Hindu Group The Eiffel Tower’s operator, SETE, acknowledged that the delegation had requested arrangements limiting interactions with women, but said those conditions should never have been accepted. Read More

National Film Awards To Move Out Of Delhi, Ceremony To Be Held In Gujarat's Kevadia On September 22 The National Film Awards ceremony will move from Delhi to Kevadia, Gujarat, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours on September 22. Read More

‘Why Not Maharashtra, Kerala Or Tamil Nadu?’ Rahul Dholakia Objects To National Film Awards Shift To Gujarat Rahul Dholakia said that if the decades-old tradition of hosting the ceremony in Delhi was being broken, the organisers could have instead chosen a state or city with a stronger cinematic legacy. Read More

Wimbledon Enforces Strict Guidelines For Content Creators After US Open Backlash The policy stance follows the recent tournament at Flushing Meadows, where event organizers credentialed roughly 100 digital creators in an effort to reach younger demographics. Read More

'Sexism At Its Finest': Powerlifter Keyaa Banerji Calls Out Appearance-Focused Online Attention Powerlifter Keyaa Kunal Banerji says online attention after her 140kg deadlift exposed “sexism at its finest,” with much of the discussion focused on her appearance. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More