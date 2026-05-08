Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 8 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 May 2026:
‘50-Second Murder’: Contract Killer Angle Emerges In Suvendu Aide Killing Probe
Police are probing a planned attack in the killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath in West Bengal. Read More
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 8 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Exclusive | ‘Will You Make Missiles?’: Ex-DRDO DG Sudhir Mishra Recalls When APJ Abdul Kalam Interviewed Him
Former DRDO DG Sudhir Kumar Mishra recalled his first interaction with APJ Abdul Kalam at DRDO and how he joined India's missile programme back in 1984. Read about his exclusive interview with ABP below. Read More
Trump Suffers Another Tariff Setback As US Court Rejects 10% Global Duties
The decision, delivered by the US Court of International Trade in New York, marks another legal setback for Trump’s tariff policy after the Supreme Court earlier struck down broader import duties. Read More
Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election
Vijay’s delayed film Jana Nayagan is reportedly being planned for a June 22 theatrical release on the actor’s birthday. The makers are said to be accelerating discussions amid growing fan excitement. Read More
GOVERNOR Trailer Drops, Manoj Bajpayee Plays Unsung RBI Hero in 1990s Economic Crisis Drama
When India teetered on economic collapse in the 1990s, one RBI Governor fought back. Manoj Bajpayee fronts The Silent Saviour: GOVERNOR, a teaser-packed thriller of high stakes and hidden history. Read More
The win means a lot to us, says LSG skipper Pant
Lucknow, May 7 (PTI): Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL here on Thursda. Read More
Marsh ton, Prince magic keep LSG playoff hopes alive
Lucknow, May 7 (PTI): Mitchell Marsh smashed a blistering century while Prince Yadav dazzled with the ball as Lucknow Super Giants kept themselves alive in the IPL playoff race with a nervy nine-run DLS win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their rain-curtailed clash here on Thursda. Read More
Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash
Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More
China Defies Trump Sanctions Push, Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil
The order reportedly applies to several Chinese refiners accused by the United States of purchasing Iranian crude, including independent “teapot” refineries. Read More