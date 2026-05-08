Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 - Afternoon

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 May 2026:

‘50-Second Murder’: Contract Killer Angle Emerges In Suvendu Aide Killing Probe Police are probing a planned attack in the killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath in West Bengal. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 8 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Exclusive | ‘Will You Make Missiles?’: Ex-DRDO DG Sudhir Mishra Recalls When APJ Abdul Kalam Interviewed Him Former DRDO DG Sudhir Kumar Mishra recalled his first interaction with APJ Abdul Kalam at DRDO and how he joined India's missile programme back in 1984. Read about his exclusive interview with ABP below. Read More Trump Suffers Another Tariff Setback As US Court Rejects 10% Global Duties The decision, delivered by the US Court of International Trade in New York, marks another legal setback for Trump’s tariff policy after the Supreme Court earlier struck down broader import duties. Read More Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election Vijay’s delayed film Jana Nayagan is reportedly being planned for a June 22 theatrical release on the actor’s birthday. The makers are said to be accelerating discussions amid growing fan excitement. Read More GOVERNOR Trailer Drops, Manoj Bajpayee Plays Unsung RBI Hero in 1990s Economic Crisis Drama When India teetered on economic collapse in the 1990s, one RBI Governor fought back. Manoj Bajpayee fronts The Silent Saviour: GOVERNOR, a teaser-packed thriller of high stakes and hidden history. Read More The win means a lot to us, says LSG skipper Pant Lucknow, May 7 (PTI): Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL here on Thursda. Read More Marsh ton, Prince magic keep LSG playoff hopes alive Lucknow, May 7 (PTI): Mitchell Marsh smashed a blistering century while Prince Yadav dazzled with the ball as Lucknow Super Giants kept themselves alive in the IPL playoff race with a nervy nine-run DLS win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their rain-curtailed clash here on Thursda. Read More Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More China Defies Trump Sanctions Push, Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil The order reportedly applies to several Chinese refiners accused by the United States of purchasing Iranian crude, including independent “teapot” refineries. Read More