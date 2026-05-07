Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 7 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 May 2026:
Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Stalin Signals Smooth Transition, Says DMK Won’t Disturb Vijay Govt For Six Months
Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: TN CM MK Stalin says DMK will not interfere in Vijay’s first six months in office, urging continuity of welfare schemes and stable governance. Read More
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 7 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
One Year Of Operation Sindoor: India Remembers Mission That Shook The Status Quo
One Year Of Operation Sindoor: A year after Operation Sindoor, India remembers the massive tri-service offensive launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Read More
EAM Jaishankar calls on Surinamese President, pushes deeper bilateral cooperation
Paramaribo, May 6 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and and said that the two nations stand committed to realising the "full potential" of the bilateral tie. Read More
System OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika Starrer Legal Drama
System, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, was announced as a gripping legal drama where two women from different worlds teamed up to fight for justice and uncover hidden truths. Read More
Naga Chaitanya Celebrates 15 Years of ‘100 Percent Love’, Thanks Fans
Naga Chaitanya celebrated 15 years of 100 Percent Love and thanked fans for their love. The film remains a favourite for its college romance, music, and memorable performances. Read More
Ex-India Batter Manoj Tiwary Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Arup Biswas, Alleges Hindrances In Sports Role
Manoj Tiwary alleges he was sidelined as sports minister, accusing Arup Biswas of blocking his work and raising concerns over government functioning. Read More
Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians
Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More
Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash
Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More
Bank Holiday This Weekend? Here’s Where Banks Will Remain Shut On Saturday And Sunday
Banks in Kolkata will remain closed on Saturday, May 9, for Rabindra Jayanti, followed by the regular Sunday holiday on May 10, effectively creating a two-day weekend for bank employees in the city. Read More