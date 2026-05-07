Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 May 2026:

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Stalin Signals Smooth Transition, Says DMK Won’t Disturb Vijay Govt For Six Months Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: TN CM MK Stalin says DMK will not interfere in Vijay’s first six months in office, urging continuity of welfare schemes and stable governance. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 7 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

One Year Of Operation Sindoor: India Remembers Mission That Shook The Status Quo One Year Of Operation Sindoor: A year after Operation Sindoor, India remembers the massive tri-service offensive launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Read More

EAM Jaishankar calls on Surinamese President, pushes deeper bilateral cooperation Paramaribo, May 6 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and and said that the two nations stand committed to realising the "full potential" of the bilateral tie. Read More

System OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika Starrer Legal Drama System, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, was announced as a gripping legal drama where two women from different worlds teamed up to fight for justice and uncover hidden truths. Read More

Naga Chaitanya Celebrates 15 Years of ‘100 Percent Love’, Thanks Fans Naga Chaitanya celebrated 15 years of 100 Percent Love and thanked fans for their love. The film remains a favourite for its college romance, music, and memorable performances. Read More

Ex-India Batter Manoj Tiwary Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Arup Biswas, Alleges Hindrances In Sports Role Manoj Tiwary alleges he was sidelined as sports minister, accusing Arup Biswas of blocking his work and raising concerns over government functioning. Read More

Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More