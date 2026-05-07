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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 7 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 07 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 May 2026:

  1. Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Stalin Signals Smooth Transition, Says DMK Won’t Disturb Vijay Govt For Six Months

    Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: TN CM MK Stalin says DMK will not interfere in Vijay’s first six months in office, urging continuity of welfare schemes and stable governance. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 7 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. One Year Of Operation Sindoor: India Remembers Mission That Shook The Status Quo

    One Year Of Operation Sindoor: A year after Operation Sindoor, India remembers the massive tri-service offensive launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Read More

  4. EAM Jaishankar calls on Surinamese President, pushes deeper bilateral cooperation

    Paramaribo, May 6 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and and said that the two nations stand committed to realising the "full potential" of the bilateral tie. Read More

  5. System OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika Starrer Legal Drama

    System, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, was announced as a gripping legal drama where two women from different worlds teamed up to fight for justice and uncover hidden truths. Read More

  6. Naga Chaitanya Celebrates 15 Years of ‘100 Percent Love’, Thanks Fans

    Naga Chaitanya celebrated 15 years of 100 Percent Love and thanked fans for their love. The film remains a favourite for its college romance, music, and memorable performances. Read More

  7. Ex-India Batter Manoj Tiwary Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Arup Biswas, Alleges Hindrances In Sports Role

    Manoj Tiwary alleges he was sidelined as sports minister, accusing Arup Biswas of blocking his work and raising concerns over government functioning. Read More

  8. Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians

    Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Bank Holiday This Weekend? Here’s Where Banks Will Remain Shut On Saturday And Sunday

    Banks in Kolkata will remain closed on Saturday, May 9, for Rabindra Jayanti, followed by the regular Sunday holiday on May 10, effectively creating a two-day weekend for bank employees in the city. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: Investigation intensifies in high-profile killing of Shubhendu Adhikari’s close aide

Published at : 07 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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