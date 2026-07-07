Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 July 2026 - Afternoon

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 July 2026:

West Bengal: SIT Arrests Second Suspect In Baruipur 12-Year-Old Girl Death Case The SIT probing the death of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur has arrested a second accused and detained three others as investigations continue into the alleged rape and murder case. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 July 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 6 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More Exclusive | Champat Rai Knew About Ram Mandir Donation Theft Before Akhilesh Yadav: Treasurer Giri defended Rai, describing him as "spotless" while alleging that trusted associates had betrayed him. He also said Rai's ego had contributed to the situation. Read More Hamas Dissolves Gaza Governing Body As Technocratic Committee Prepares To Take Over The announcement follows repeated statements by Hamas that it was prepared to step back from governing after last October's US-brokered ceasefire with Israel. Read More Satluj Writer Questions Film's Sudden Removal From ZEE5; Calls It 'Pure Stonewalling' Days after its surprise release on Zee5, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj was removed without explanation. Writer Niren Bhatt has criticised the lack of transparency, questioned official silence, and rejected claims that the film could be used as anti-India propaganda. Read More TMC MP Saket Gokhale Calls Satluj Ban A ‘Disservice To Nation’, Writes To I&B Ministry Over ZEE5 Takedown Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after Satluj was removed from ZEE5 India. Calling the decision a disservice. Read More Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More Serena Williams Forced Out Of Wimbledon Doubles Due To Knee Injury Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon doubles tournament with sister Venus after failing to recover from a knee injury. Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More Microsoft To Cut 4,800 Jobs Amid AI Push, Commercial And Xbox Restructuring Microsoft will cut around 4,800 jobs, 2.1% of its workforce, as it restructures its commercial and Xbox divisions amid its AI push. The company said the layoffs are not due to AI replacing employees. Read More