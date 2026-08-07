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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 7 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 7 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. BJP MLA's 'Girl Child' Comment Sparks Uproar In Punjab Assembly

    Uproar erupted in the House during Zero Hour following the remark by BJP MLA Sharma, who criticised the AAP government for blaming the Centre for every issue. Read More

  3. Bofors Case Ends After Nearly 40 Years As Supreme Court Dismisses Final Plea

    A Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran refused to hear advocate Ajay K. Agrawal's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's 2005 decision acquitting the Hinduja brothers and Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors. Read More

  4. 'Can't Go Much Longer': Trump Says Iran War Could End Soon Amid Reports Of Low US Weapon Stockpiles

    Speaking at the White House, Trump also acknowledged that while the United States has an almost unlimited supply of some powerful weapons, stockpiles of other munitions are becoming tighter. Read More

  5. Devendra Fadnavis Has High Hopes For Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’, Says He’d Be ‘Disappointed’ Without An Oscar

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said he would be disappointed if Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana fails to win an Oscar. Read More

  6. 'I Opened The ICU Door And...': Pradeep Rawat's Son Recalls Actor's Final Moments

    Pradeep Rawat's son, Vikramaditya, revealed the family initially believed the actor had a stomach infection, but tests later diagnosed blood cancer. The actor passed away on Tuesday. Read More

  7. Suryakumar Yadav’s Next Match Announced: Set To Shine In A Brand-New Avatar!

    Suryakumar Yadav is set to shine in a new avatar as MLB hosts its high-octane 3-on-3 MLBx baseball tournament for the first time in Mumbai this October! Read More

  8. Khalin Joshi Tightens Grip On J&K Open 2026 With Dominant Six-Shot Lead After Round Three

    Khalin Joshi extended his lead to six shots after a flawless third-round 65 at the J&K Open 2026, putting himself in prime position to lift the title. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. 'Tax My Kidney Too': Viral Social Media Post Roasts UPI MDR Proposal, FM Responds

    He claimed the Reserve Bank of India's ₹2.86 lakh crore surplus transfer for 2025-26 was sufficient to support the UPI ecosystem without imposing charges. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Jharkhand Students Sustain 14-Day Ranchi Protest, Await State Talks Over JPSC Row

Published at : 07 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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