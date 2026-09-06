Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 6 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 September 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 5 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More
‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects | WATCH
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut rebuked Mandi officials over delays in development projects, questioning the use of government funds and warning that negligence would be reported to senior authorities. Read More
Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Sonu Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Sudivya Kumar Sonu was taken to a private hospital in Giridih but could not survive. Official announcement would be made soon, an official said. Read More
Putin Meets US Envoys In Moscow; Kremlin Says Ukraine Talks 'Useful', But No Signs Of Breakthrough
Putin held more than three hours of "highly useful" talks with Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow to discuss Ukraine war. Read More
BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far
BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More
Elvish Yadav Tells Tejasswi ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On 'Playground 5'; Hits Back At ‘Woman Card’ Remark | WATCH
Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's equation has turned tense on Playground Season 5. After a heated argument and Elvish's abusive remark, the actor defended himself on X. Read More
'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell
The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Read More
Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation
Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Indian Crude Nears $100: How West Asia Crisis Is Reshaping India’s Oil Outlook
The latest rise in the Indian Crude Basket highlights how geopolitical developments can quickly influence India’s energy costs. Read More