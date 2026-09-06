Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 September 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 5 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects | WATCH BJP MP Kangana Ranaut rebuked Mandi officials over delays in development projects, questioning the use of government funds and warning that negligence would be reported to senior authorities. Read More

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Sonu Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Sudivya Kumar Sonu was taken to a private hospital in Giridih but could not survive. Official announcement would be made soon, an official said. Read More

Putin Meets US Envoys In Moscow; Kremlin Says Ukraine Talks 'Useful', But No Signs Of Breakthrough Putin held more than three hours of "highly useful" talks with Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow to discuss Ukraine war. Read More

BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More

Elvish Yadav Tells Tejasswi ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On 'Playground 5'; Hits Back At ‘Woman Card’ Remark | WATCH Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's equation has turned tense on Playground Season 5. After a heated argument and Elvish's abusive remark, the actor defended himself on X. Read More

'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Read More

Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More