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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 6 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 September 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 5 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  2. ‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects | WATCH

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut rebuked Mandi officials over delays in development projects, questioning the use of government funds and warning that negligence would be reported to senior authorities. Read More

  3. Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Sonu Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

    Sudivya Kumar Sonu was taken to a private hospital in Giridih but could not survive. Official announcement would be made soon, an official said. Read More

  4. Putin Meets US Envoys In Moscow; Kremlin Says Ukraine Talks 'Useful', But No Signs Of Breakthrough

    Putin held more than three hours of "highly useful" talks with Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow to discuss Ukraine war. Read More

  5. BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far

    BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More

  6. Elvish Yadav Tells Tejasswi ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On 'Playground 5'; Hits Back At ‘Woman Card’ Remark | WATCH

    Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's equation has turned tense on Playground Season 5. After a heated argument and Elvish's abusive remark, the actor defended himself on X. Read More

  7. 'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell

    The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Read More

  8. Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation

    Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Indian Crude Nears $100: How West Asia Crisis Is Reshaping India’s Oil Outlook

    The latest rise in the Indian Crude Basket highlights how geopolitical developments can quickly influence India’s energy costs. Read More

Published at : 06 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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