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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 6 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 06 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 May 2026:

  1. AIADMK On The Brink? Over 30 MLAs Push For Tie-Up With Vijay’s TVK Amid Internal Turmoil

    AIADMK faces internal unrest as over 30 MLAs reportedly push to back Vijay’s TVK, triggering speculation of a major political realignment. Read More

  2. Tamil Nadu Verdict: Less Than 5,000 Margins Decide 61 Seats; TVK's Narrow Losses Cost Majority

    As many as 61 seats in Tamil Nadu were decided by under 5,000 votes, highlighting razor-thin margins that shaped the 2026 election outcome. Read More

  3. Khalistan Liberation Army Claims Jalandhar Blast; Police Dismiss Casualty Claims

    According to the letter, the IED blast was carried out to avenge the killing of Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter in Gurdaspur earlier this year. Read More

  4. Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Ease Slightly As Trump Signals Pause In Naval Escorts, Progress With Iran

    While Washington maintains its blockade, officials say military objectives have been achieved, and operations are scaling back. However, the strait remains largely shut. Read More

  5. Cannes 2026 Guest List: Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria - Who All Are Attending From India This Year

    The Cannes 2026 guest list is out, featuring Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Tara Sutaria and more. From debut appearances to returning stars, Indian celebs are set to shine on the global stage. Read More

  6. Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos

    Met Gala 2026 sparks backlash as activists hide ‘fake urine’ bottles targeting Jeff Bezos. Here’s what happened and why protests erupted. Read More

  7. Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians

    Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

  8. Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record

    MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Free LPG To Rs 4,000 Jobless Grants: Can Tamil Nadu Afford Vijay’s Mega Welfare Push?

    From free LPG cylinders and monthly cash transfers for women to unemployment grants for graduates, Vijay-led TVK’s manifesto promises one of Tamil Nadu’s biggest welfare expansions yet. Read More

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: First meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs in West Bengal today

Published at : 06 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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