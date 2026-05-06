Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 May 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 6 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 May 2026:
AIADMK On The Brink? Over 30 MLAs Push For Tie-Up With Vijay’s TVK Amid Internal Turmoil
AIADMK faces internal unrest as over 30 MLAs reportedly push to back Vijay’s TVK, triggering speculation of a major political realignment. Read More
Tamil Nadu Verdict: Less Than 5,000 Margins Decide 61 Seats; TVK's Narrow Losses Cost Majority
As many as 61 seats in Tamil Nadu were decided by under 5,000 votes, highlighting razor-thin margins that shaped the 2026 election outcome. Read More
Khalistan Liberation Army Claims Jalandhar Blast; Police Dismiss Casualty Claims
According to the letter, the IED blast was carried out to avenge the killing of Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter in Gurdaspur earlier this year. Read More
Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Ease Slightly As Trump Signals Pause In Naval Escorts, Progress With Iran
While Washington maintains its blockade, officials say military objectives have been achieved, and operations are scaling back. However, the strait remains largely shut. Read More
Cannes 2026 Guest List: Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria - Who All Are Attending From India This Year
The Cannes 2026 guest list is out, featuring Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Tara Sutaria and more. From debut appearances to returning stars, Indian celebs are set to shine on the global stage. Read More
Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos
Met Gala 2026 sparks backlash as activists hide ‘fake urine’ bottles targeting Jeff Bezos. Here’s what happened and why protests erupted. Read More
Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians
Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More
Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record
MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs. Read More
Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash
Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More
Free LPG To Rs 4,000 Jobless Grants: Can Tamil Nadu Afford Vijay’s Mega Welfare Push?
From free LPG cylinders and monthly cash transfers for women to unemployment grants for graduates, Vijay-led TVK’s manifesto promises one of Tamil Nadu’s biggest welfare expansions yet. Read More