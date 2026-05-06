Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 May 2026:

AIADMK On The Brink? Over 30 MLAs Push For Tie-Up With Vijay’s TVK Amid Internal Turmoil AIADMK faces internal unrest as over 30 MLAs reportedly push to back Vijay’s TVK, triggering speculation of a major political realignment. Read More

Tamil Nadu Verdict: Less Than 5,000 Margins Decide 61 Seats; TVK's Narrow Losses Cost Majority As many as 61 seats in Tamil Nadu were decided by under 5,000 votes, highlighting razor-thin margins that shaped the 2026 election outcome. Read More

Khalistan Liberation Army Claims Jalandhar Blast; Police Dismiss Casualty Claims According to the letter, the IED blast was carried out to avenge the killing of Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter in Gurdaspur earlier this year. Read More

Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Ease Slightly As Trump Signals Pause In Naval Escorts, Progress With Iran While Washington maintains its blockade, officials say military objectives have been achieved, and operations are scaling back. However, the strait remains largely shut. Read More

Cannes 2026 Guest List: Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria - Who All Are Attending From India This Year The Cannes 2026 guest list is out, featuring Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Tara Sutaria and more. From debut appearances to returning stars, Indian celebs are set to shine on the global stage. Read More

Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos Met Gala 2026 sparks backlash as activists hide ‘fake urine’ bottles targeting Jeff Bezos. Here’s what happened and why protests erupted. Read More

Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More