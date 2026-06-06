Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 6 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Tense Exchange At London Event As Audience Raises Dissent Question Before CJI Surya Kant Indian officials later clarified that the event was a pre-arranged joint media statement and not an open press conference. Read More

From Satire To Street Protest: Who Are The Faces Behind Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Mobilisation? As the Cockroach Janta Party hits the streets, meet the activists, writers and campaigners driving its first major offline protest at Jantar Mantar. Read More

US Strikes Iranian Radar Sites As Tehran Launches Drones Towards Strait Of Hormuz The United States said it intercepted four Iranian drones near the Strait of Hormuz and carried out retaliatory strikes on Iranian radar installations. Read More

Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More

‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More

Historic Win! Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian To Clinch Norway Chess Title Competing in Norway Chess for only the second time, Praggnanandhaa secured the title with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer. Read More

Watch: Pakistani Player Accused Of Unsporting Conduct During Match Against India The goal sparked debate among fans and observers, with many arguing that the Pakistani player took advantage of the situation instead of following the customary practice associated with a bully. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More