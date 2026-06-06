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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 6 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 6 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Tense Exchange At London Event As Audience Raises Dissent Question Before CJI Surya Kant

    Indian officials later clarified that the event was a pre-arranged joint media statement and not an open press conference. Read More

  3. From Satire To Street Protest: Who Are The Faces Behind Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Mobilisation?

    As the Cockroach Janta Party hits the streets, meet the activists, writers and campaigners driving its first major offline protest at Jantar Mantar. Read More

  4. US Strikes Iranian Radar Sites As Tehran Launches Drones Towards Strait Of Hormuz

    The United States said it intercepted four Iranian drones near the Strait of Hormuz and carried out retaliatory strikes on Iranian radar installations. Read More

  5. Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity

    Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More

  6. ‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim

    Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More

  7. Historic Win! Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian To Clinch Norway Chess Title

    Competing in Norway Chess for only the second time, Praggnanandhaa secured the title with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer. Read More

  8. Watch: Pakistani Player Accused Of Unsporting Conduct During Match Against India

    The goal sparked debate among fans and observers, with many arguing that the Pakistani player took advantage of the situation instead of following the customary practice associated with a bully. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Why India Could Replace China As The World’s Fastest-Rising Economic Power

    Rather than one or two powers dominating the global economy, the world is heading toward a multipolar order where economic weight is spread more evenly across countries and regions. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Delhi Fire Tragedy Probe Deepens, Another Accused ‘Negi’ Arrested by Police

Published at : 06 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Cockroach Janta Party Protest LIVE: CJP Protests At Jantar Mantar, Founder Abhijeet Dipke Present
CJP Protests At Jantar Mantar, Founder Abhijeet Dipke Present | LIVE
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Pro-Khalistan Slogans, Bhindranwale Posters Mark 42nd Anniversary Of Operation Blue Star At Golden Temple
Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised At Golden Temple On Blue Star Anniversary
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From Satire To Street Protest: Who Are The Faces Behind Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Mobilisation?
From Satire To Street Protest: Who Are The Faces Behind Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Mobilisation?
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