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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 6 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 6 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Mumbai Rains: 6 Killed In Mankhurd Chawl Collapse, More Casualties Feared

    Six people died after a G+3 chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd amid heavy rain. IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Monday, with schools and colleges in Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad shut. Read More

  3. Ram Mandir Trust Likely To Accept Champat Rai, Anil Mishra's Resignations At Key Meeting: What's On Agenda

    The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting in Ayodhya today, where the SIT's preliminary findings and resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra will be discussed. Read More

  4. Russia Launches Ballistic Missile, Drone Attack On Kyiv On NATO Summit Eve; 4 Killed, 18 Injured

    Russia pounded Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones a day before NATO summit in Turkey to discuss the war in Ukraine. At least four people were killed and 18 injured in the latest attack. Read More

  5. Satluj Controversy Explained: Why ZEE5 Pulled Diljit Dosanjh’s Film

    Satluj, the director’s cut starring Diljit Dosanjh and based on Jaswant Singh Khalra’s investigations, briefly streamed on ZEE5 on 3 July before being removed. The film’s CBFC battle, title change from Punjab ’95, and sensitive subject matter sparked its sudden takedown. Read More

  6. Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From Zee5 India Just 2 Days After Release

    Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj becomes unavailable on ZEE5 India just two days after release; platform says it stands by the film. Read More

  7. Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint

    Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More

  8. Serena Williams Forced Out Of Wimbledon Doubles Due To Knee Injury

    Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon doubles tournament with sister Venus after failing to recover from a knee injury. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Oberoi Realty sells luxury homes worth Rs 8,109 crore at its first project in Delhi-NCR

    New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI): Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd on Sunday said it has sold luxury homes worth Rs 8,109 crore in its newly launched project in Gurugram on strong consumer deman. Read More

Before You Go

Monsoon Crisis: Maharashtra roads and rail networks thrown into chaos.

Published at : 06 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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