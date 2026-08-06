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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 6 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 August 2026:

  1. 'Political Absurdity': India Rejects Pakistan's 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Observance On Article 370

    India rejected Pakistan's remarks on the so-called Youm-e-Istehsal, saying the August 5, 2019 constitutional changes are an internal matter. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 6 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Tarun Tejpal Found Guilty By Bombay High Court In 2013 Tehelka Rape Case

    A division bench of Justice Neela Gokhale and Justice Amit Jamdar allowed the Goa government's appeal and held Tejpal guilty. Read More

  4. 'Bangladesh Becoming Another Pakistan': Sheikh Hasina's Son Warns Of Terror Threat, Slams Yunus Govt

    Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy alleged Bangladesh is veering towards a failed state, warning of rising extremism, mass detentions and regional security risks. Read More

  5. Ranveer Singh’s A-Rated Dhurandhar Screened At Govt School In MP, Investigation Underway

    A government school in Madhya Pradesh reportedly screened Ranveer Singh’s adults-only film Dhurandhar for Class 11 and Class 12 students. Read More

  6. Hollywood's Iconic The Shining Hotel Faces Wildfire Threat As Oregon Blaze Spreads

    Oregon's iconic Timberline Lodge, known as the exterior of The Shining's Overlook Hotel, faces a growing wildfire threat as the Grasshopper Fire spreads across Mount Hood National Forest. Poor air quality and evacuation alerts have already affected tourism and nearby communities. Read More

  7. Khalin Joshi Opens Up Seven-Shot Lead After Another Brilliant Round At J&K Open 2026

    Khalin Joshi extended his lead to seven shots at the J&K Open 2026 after a flawless 66, staying bogey-free on day two at the Royal Springs Golf Course. Read More

  8. Khalin Joshi Shoots Stunning 63 To Seize Early Lead At J&K Open 2026 In Srinagar

    Khalin Joshi fired a superb eight-under 63 to take a two-shot lead after Round 1 of the J&K Open 2026, with Ajeetesh Sandhu and Harman Sachdeva in pursuit. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. LPG Price Hike Ahead? Centre Weighs Rs 18 Per Cylinder Levy To Build Fuel Reserves: Report

    The Centre is reportedly weighing a new levy on LPG and natural gas users to fund expanded strategic fuel reserves, as India looks to reduce its vulnerability to global supply shocks. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Jharkhand Students Ease Stance, Agree to Talks as Ranchi Protest Enters Day 13

Published at : 06 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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