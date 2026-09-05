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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 5 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 September 2026:

  1. Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Failing Drug Test

    Air India terminated the Phuket-Delhi flight pilot after a confirmatory test found a psychoactive substance. The flight had earlier lost 292 feet of altitude, injuring 24 people. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Chirag Paswan Files Complaint Against Swatantra Bhardwaj Over Alleged Misuse Of His Name, Seeks Strict Action

    Chirag Paswan has filed a complaint against Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged use of his name in connection with a Jantar Mantar protest assault. Read More

  4. 'We May Hit Pickaxe Very Soon': Trump Issues Fresh Threat To Strike Iran's Underground Nuclear Site

    Trump said the US could target Iran's deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain facility if American intelligence detects activity, amid continued tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme. Read More

  5. BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far

    BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More

  6. Elvish Yadav Tells Tejasswi ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On 'Playground 5'; Hits Back At ‘Woman Card’ Remark | WATCH

    Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's equation has turned tense on Playground Season 5. After a heated argument and Elvish's abusive remark, the actor defended himself on X. Read More

  7. Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation

    Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More

  8. Australian Star Banned For Cocaine Use, Cleared For Tennis Return After Treatment

    Nick Kyrgios is eligible to return to competitive tennis after serving a one-month suspension following a positive cocaine test at the Mallorca ATP event. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Jewellery Stock Stages Strong Recovery: Is A Breakout Around The Corner?

    Price gradually curled higher through this base, and in July it broke out decisively above the Rs 600-620 zone. Read More

Published at : 05 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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