Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 September 2026:

Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Failing Drug Test Air India terminated the Phuket-Delhi flight pilot after a confirmatory test found a psychoactive substance. The flight had earlier lost 292 feet of altitude, injuring 24 people. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Chirag Paswan Files Complaint Against Swatantra Bhardwaj Over Alleged Misuse Of His Name, Seeks Strict Action Chirag Paswan has filed a complaint against Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged use of his name in connection with a Jantar Mantar protest assault. Read More

'We May Hit Pickaxe Very Soon': Trump Issues Fresh Threat To Strike Iran's Underground Nuclear Site Trump said the US could target Iran's deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain facility if American intelligence detects activity, amid continued tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme. Read More

BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More

Elvish Yadav Tells Tejasswi ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On 'Playground 5'; Hits Back At ‘Woman Card’ Remark | WATCH Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's equation has turned tense on Playground Season 5. After a heated argument and Elvish's abusive remark, the actor defended himself on X. Read More

Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More

Australian Star Banned For Cocaine Use, Cleared For Tennis Return After Treatment Nick Kyrgios is eligible to return to competitive tennis after serving a one-month suspension following a positive cocaine test at the Mallorca ATP event. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More