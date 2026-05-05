Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 5 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 05 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 May 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. After Victory In Election, BJP May Form Government In West Bengal on May 9: Report

    BJP may take oath in West Bengal on May 9 (25 Baishakh), sources say. CEO likely to approach Governor on May 6. Mamata Banerjee expected to resign and continue as caretaker CM. Read More

  3. Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely On May 7, PM Modi May Attend Swearing-In Ceremony: Sources

    Read More

  4. White House Briefly Locked Down After Man Opens Fire At Secret Service Officers Near Washington Monument

    A brief lockdown was imposed at the White House after Secret Service officers exchanged fire with an armed suspect, who was later shot and hospitalised. Read More

  5. Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos

    Met Gala 2026 sparks backlash as activists hide ‘fake urine’ bottles targeting Jeff Bezos. Here’s what happened and why protests erupted. Read More

  6. Met Gala 2026: How Do Celebrities Use The Bathroom In Those Extreme Outfits?

    Ever wondered how celebrities use the bathroom at the Met Gala? Here’s the surprising truth behind the glamour and extreme fashion. Read More

  7. Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians

    Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

  8. Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record

    MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs. Read More

  9. Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

    Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More

  10. Govt Denied Fuel Hike For Weeks, Now Report Says Petrol, Diesel Prices May Rise Soon

    After weeks of denying any move to raise fuel prices, the government may now allow petrol and diesel rates to increase, as rising crude oil costs put pressure on oil companies, a report said. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP Plans May 9 Bengal Oath Ceremony, Symbolism Around Tagore Jayanti Emerges

Published at : 05 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 - Afternoon
India
Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely On May 7, PM Modi May Attend Swearing-In Ceremony: Sources
Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely On May 7, PM Modi May Attend Swearing-In Ceremony: Sources
Election
First BJP Govt To Take Oath In West Bengal On Rabindranath Tagore's Birthday On May 9
First BJP Govt To Take Oath In West Bengal On Rabindranath Tagore's Birthday
Election
Bengal Falls, South Rewires: BJP's Big East Breakthrough Meets Vijay's Tamil Disruption
Bengal Falls, South Rewires: BJP's Big East Breakthrough Meets Vijay's Tamil Disruption
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Plans May 9 Bengal Oath Ceremony, Symbolism Around Tagore Jayanti Emerges
VISUAL POLITICS: AI Image of PM Modi Triggers Narrative on BJP Expansion Claims Across States
POLITICAL EVENT: Bihar Cabinet Expansion on May 7 to Showcase BJP Power with Top Leaders
DEVOTION & POLITICS: Nadda Offers Prayers After Poll Wins, Links Cultural Roots to Growth Vision
POLITICAL SIGNALS: Akhilesh’s Hanuman Post Sparks Strategy Buzz Ahead of UP Elections 2027
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget