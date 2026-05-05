Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

After Victory In Election, BJP May Form Government In West Bengal on May 9: Report BJP may take oath in West Bengal on May 9 (25 Baishakh), sources say. CEO likely to approach Governor on May 6. Mamata Banerjee expected to resign and continue as caretaker CM. Read More

Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely On May 7, PM Modi May Attend Swearing-In Ceremony: Sources Read More

White House Briefly Locked Down After Man Opens Fire At Secret Service Officers Near Washington Monument A brief lockdown was imposed at the White House after Secret Service officers exchanged fire with an armed suspect, who was later shot and hospitalised. Read More

Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos Met Gala 2026 sparks backlash as activists hide ‘fake urine’ bottles targeting Jeff Bezos. Here’s what happened and why protests erupted. Read More

Met Gala 2026: How Do Celebrities Use The Bathroom In Those Extreme Outfits? Ever wondered how celebrities use the bathroom at the Met Gala? Here’s the surprising truth behind the glamour and extreme fashion. Read More

Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs. Read More

Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More