Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 5 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. EAM Jaishankar To Begin Six-Nation Diplomatic Tour Starting July 5

    Jaishankar's visit to the four Gulf nations from July 5 to 10 comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in the region following the peace agreement between the US and Iran. Read More

  3. Girlfriend Link Emerges In Ram Temple Donation Fraud; Accused Gifted Rs 2 Lakh, Expensive Phone

    Ayodhya Police are verifying all aspects of the case. Investigators are scrutinising the accused's bank transactions, cash dealings and contacts as part of the ongoing probe.  Read More

  4. 'Why Is The Ba**ard Still Alive?': Khamenei Funeral Performer Calls For Trump's Death

    A speaker, Mohammad Rasouli, publicly called for the death of US President Donald Trump, drawing loud cheers from hundreds of thousands of mourners. Read More

  5. Taylor Swift’s Wedding Fashion Decoded: Dior, Louboutin And Cartier Define Her Bridal Look

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding fashion has captivated fans, with details revealing bespoke Dior Haute Couture outfits by Jonathan Anderson, complemented by Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery, making the ceremony one of the year's biggest celebrity style moments. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards Announcement Delayed, Jury Still Finalising Winners

    The announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards is expected to be delayed by more than a week as the jury continues deliberations. Here's what government sources have said. Read More

  7. Serena Williams Forced Out Of Wimbledon Doubles Due To Knee Injury

    Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon doubles tournament with sister Venus after failing to recover from a knee injury. Read More

  8. Praggnanandhaa Stays On Top, Ends Grand Chess Tour Rapid Section As Joint Leader

    Praggnanandhaa saved his finest performances for the final three rounds, defeating Croatia's Ivan Saric, Romania's Deac Bogdan-Daniel and the Netherlands' Anish Giri. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. 8th Pay Commission Reaches Bhubaneswar: Employee Unions Demand Rs 69,000 Minimum Salary

    The 8th Pay Commission's Bhubaneswar consultations come amid fresh demands from employee unions for higher salaries, pension reforms and improved service benefits. Read More

Before You Go

Mumbai Weather: Red Alert as Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Disrupt City

Published at : 05 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Girlfriend Link Emerges In Ram Temple Donation Fraud; Accused Gifted Rs 2 Lakh, Expensive Phone
Girlfriend Link Emerges In Ram Temple Donation Fraud; Accused Gifted Rs 2 Lakh, Expensive Phone
World
OPINION | Bangla Desh — China’s New Client State
OPINION | Bangla Desh — China’s New Client State
Cities
J&K School Book Row: Police File FIR, Raid Publisher Over Alleged Terror, Separatist Glorification
J&K School Book Row: Police File FIR, Raid Publisher Over Alleged Terror, Separatist Glorification
World
'Why Is The Ba**ard Still Alive?': Khamenei Funeral Performer Calls For Trump's Death
'Why Is The Ba**ard Still Alive?': Khamenei Funeral Performer Calls For Trump's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Weather: Red Alert as Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Disrupt City
Mumbai Rains: City Flooded as Heavy Showers Trigger Red Alert
Breaking News: Padma Vibhushan Pandavani Artist Teejan Bai Passes Away
Mumbai Rains: Red Alert as Heavy Showers Bring City to a Standstill
Delhi News: Massive Fire Erupts at Factory in Chandan Hola
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget