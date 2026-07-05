Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More EAM Jaishankar To Begin Six-Nation Diplomatic Tour Starting July 5 Jaishankar's visit to the four Gulf nations from July 5 to 10 comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in the region following the peace agreement between the US and Iran. Read More Girlfriend Link Emerges In Ram Temple Donation Fraud; Accused Gifted Rs 2 Lakh, Expensive Phone Ayodhya Police are verifying all aspects of the case. Investigators are scrutinising the accused's bank transactions, cash dealings and contacts as part of the ongoing probe. Read More 'Why Is The Ba**ard Still Alive?': Khamenei Funeral Performer Calls For Trump's Death A speaker, Mohammad Rasouli, publicly called for the death of US President Donald Trump, drawing loud cheers from hundreds of thousands of mourners. Read More Taylor Swift’s Wedding Fashion Decoded: Dior, Louboutin And Cartier Define Her Bridal Look Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding fashion has captivated fans, with details revealing bespoke Dior Haute Couture outfits by Jonathan Anderson, complemented by Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery, making the ceremony one of the year's biggest celebrity style moments. Read More 72nd National Film Awards Announcement Delayed, Jury Still Finalising Winners The announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards is expected to be delayed by more than a week as the jury continues deliberations. Here's what government sources have said. Read More Serena Williams Forced Out Of Wimbledon Doubles Due To Knee Injury Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon doubles tournament with sister Venus after failing to recover from a knee injury. Read More Praggnanandhaa Stays On Top, Ends Grand Chess Tour Rapid Section As Joint Leader Praggnanandhaa saved his finest performances for the final three rounds, defeating Croatia's Ivan Saric, Romania's Deac Bogdan-Daniel and the Netherlands' Anish Giri. Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More 8th Pay Commission Reaches Bhubaneswar: Employee Unions Demand Rs 69,000 Minimum Salary The 8th Pay Commission's Bhubaneswar consultations come amid fresh demands from employee unions for higher salaries, pension reforms and improved service benefits. Read More