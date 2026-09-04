Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 4 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 September 2026:
'Grateful To India': Zelenskyy Meets Jaishankar, Backs New Delhi's Peace Push
Zelenskyy thanked India for supporting efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, while stressing the need for peace, Black Sea security and protection of civilian shipping. Read More
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 4 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
OPINION | Bengal's Puja Politics: BJP Once Targeted TMC's Patronage, Now It Faces The Same Test
The BJP, which spent years accusing the Trinamool Congress of using puja committees for political patronage, is now facing allegations of attempts to influence or take over committees across the city. Read More
Drone Hits Cargo Ship With 23 Indian Sailors Onboard On Russia To Karachi Route
MV BARYON, identified by IMO number 9151412, was hit in its accommodation area, causing a fire that the crew quickly extinguished. The vessel continued sailing under its own engine power, while all 23 Indian sailors were reported safe. Read More
How Krystle And Rida Fooled Shalini, Saahil In 'The Traitors 2' Finale To Win Rs 66 Lakh
Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of The Traitors Season 2, sharing a Rs 66 lakh prize. The duo successfully concealed their identities as Traitors until the finale. Read More
Kashmir divisional commissioner reviews arrangements for international film festival
Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI): Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed arrangements for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK 2026), scheduled to be held from September 7-10 in Srinaga. Read More
Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea
Tiger Woods is expected to change his not guilty plea in his Florida DUI case after a rollover crash in March. Here's what happened. Read More
Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026
Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Volkswagen To Cut 100,000 Jobs By 2030 In Biggest Restructuring In Auto Industry
The company will carry out the biggest job cuts ever seen in the industry. Volkswagen also plans to restructure and invest in research. Read More