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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 4 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 September 2026:

  1. 'Grateful To India': Zelenskyy Meets Jaishankar, Backs New Delhi's Peace Push

    Zelenskyy thanked India for supporting efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, while stressing the need for peace, Black Sea security and protection of civilian shipping. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 4 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. OPINION | Bengal's Puja Politics: BJP Once Targeted TMC's Patronage, Now It Faces The Same Test

    The BJP, which spent years accusing the Trinamool Congress of using puja committees for political patronage, is now facing allegations of attempts to influence or take over committees across the city. Read More

  4. Drone Hits Cargo Ship With 23 Indian Sailors Onboard On Russia To Karachi Route

    MV BARYON, identified by IMO number 9151412, was hit in its accommodation area, causing a fire that the crew quickly extinguished. The vessel continued sailing under its own engine power, while all 23 Indian sailors were reported safe. Read More

  5. How Krystle And Rida Fooled Shalini, Saahil In 'The Traitors 2' Finale To Win Rs 66 Lakh

    Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of The Traitors Season 2, sharing a Rs 66 lakh prize. The duo successfully concealed their identities as Traitors until the finale. Read More

  6. Kashmir divisional commissioner reviews arrangements for international film festival

    Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI): Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed arrangements for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK 2026), scheduled to be held from September 7-10 in Srinaga. Read More

  7. Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea

    Tiger Woods is expected to change his not guilty plea in his Florida DUI case after a rollover crash in March. Here's what happened. Read More

  8. Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026

    Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Volkswagen To Cut 100,000 Jobs By 2030 In Biggest Restructuring In Auto Industry

    The company will carry out the biggest job cuts ever seen in the industry. Volkswagen also plans to restructure and invest in research. Read More

Published at : 04 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Row: Pilot Tested Positive For Psychoactive Substance
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Drone Hits Cargo Ship With 23 Indian Sailors Onboard On Russia To Karachi Route
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OPINION | Bengal's Puja Politics: BJP Once Targeted TMC's Patronage, Now It Faces The Same Test
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