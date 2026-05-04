Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 May 2026:

Congress Set To Return In Kerala; LDF On Back Foot, Big Shift In Early Trends UDF surges ahead in early Kerala trends, opening a clear lead over LDF and signalling a strong return to power as counting gains pace. Read More Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: TVK Surges Ahead In Early ECI Trends As Three-Way Battle Heats Up Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK leads early in the election counting, as per Election Commission, ahead of AIADMK and DMK, as a three-way contest reshapes the state’s political race. Read More 'Untenable Territorial Claim': India After Nepal Objects To Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Lipulekh Pass India has firmly rejected Nepal’s objection to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass, calling Kathmandu’s territorial claims “untenable” and reiterating its long-standing position on the route. Read More Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran Calling it a humanitarian effort, Trump said discussions with Tehran were “very positive”, though details of the operation remain unclear and may not involve US naval escorts. Read More Met Gala 2026: When And Where To Watch Fashion’s Biggest Night Live In India Met Gala 2026 returns on May 4 in New York. Check global timings, India watch time, streaming platforms, theme, dress code and host details here. Read More ‘I Was Andy, Now I’m Miranda’: Kate Reardon Says The Devil Wears Prada Mirrors Her Real Fashion Journey Reardon said she started her fashion career at American Vogue in New York as a 19-year-old fashion assistant, describing herself as the “plump, badly-dressed one” in the office. Read More Vinesh Phogat Identifies As Complainant In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Brijbhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has identified herself as one of the six women who filed harassment complaints against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Read More WATCH: Massive F1 Miami GP Crash! Gasly Sent Airborne After Being Clipped By Lawson Pierre Gasly escapes unhurt after a terrifying flip in Miami GP following a collision with Liam Lawson, triggering a Safety Car and early chaos in the race. Read More Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More Oil Prices Fall Nearly 3% As Hormuz Relief Hopes Emerge, Stay Above $100 Crude oil prices fell nearly 3 per cent after the US signalled efforts to ease shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, offering some relief to global markets. Read More