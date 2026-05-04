Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 4 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 May 2026:

  1. Congress Set To Return In Kerala; LDF On Back Foot, Big Shift In Early Trends

    UDF surges ahead in early Kerala trends, opening a clear lead over LDF and signalling a strong return to power as counting gains pace. Read More

  2. Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: TVK Surges Ahead In Early ECI Trends As Three-Way Battle Heats Up

    Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK leads early in the election counting, as per Election Commission, ahead of AIADMK and DMK, as a three-way contest reshapes the state’s political race. Read More

  3. 'Untenable Territorial Claim': India After Nepal Objects To Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Lipulekh Pass

    India has firmly rejected Nepal’s objection to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass, calling Kathmandu’s territorial claims “untenable” and reiterating its long-standing position on the route. Read More

  4. Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran

    Calling it a humanitarian effort, Trump said discussions with Tehran were “very positive”, though details of the operation remain unclear and may not involve US naval escorts. Read More

  5. Met Gala 2026: When And Where To Watch Fashion’s Biggest Night Live In India

    Met Gala 2026 returns on May 4 in New York. Check global timings, India watch time, streaming platforms, theme, dress code and host details here. Read More

  6. ‘I Was Andy, Now I’m Miranda’: Kate Reardon Says The Devil Wears Prada Mirrors Her Real Fashion Journey

    Reardon said she started her fashion career at American Vogue in New York as a 19-year-old fashion assistant, describing herself as the “plump, badly-dressed one” in the office. Read More

  7. Vinesh Phogat Identifies As Complainant In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan

    Brijbhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has identified herself as one of the six women who filed harassment complaints against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Read More

  8. WATCH: Massive F1 Miami GP Crash! Gasly Sent Airborne After Being Clipped By Lawson

    Pierre Gasly escapes unhurt after a terrifying flip in Miami GP following a collision with Liam Lawson, triggering a Safety Car and early chaos in the race. Read More

  9. Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

    Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More

  10. Oil Prices Fall Nearly 3% As Hormuz Relief Hopes Emerge, Stay Above $100

    Crude oil prices fell nearly 3 per cent after the US signalled efforts to ease shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, offering some relief to global markets. Read More

Before You Go

Election Update: BJP Nears Majority in Bengal as TMC Strongholds Face Pressure in Early Trends

Published at : 04 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Bengal Election Results Live: Mamata Rule Set To End? EC Official Data Shows BJP Crossing Halfway Mark
Mamata Rule Set To End? EC Official Data Shows BJP Crossing Halfway Mark, TMC Trails
Election
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: TVK Set To Form Government; ‘Vijay Effect’ Drives Early Trends
TVK Set To Form Government In Tamil Nadu; ‘Vijay Effect’ Drives Early Trends: Live
Election
Vijay Networth: TVK Superstar Roars In Tamil Nadu, A Look At His Rs 603 Crore Empire
Vijay Networth: TVK Superstar Roars In Tamil Nadu, A Look At His Rs 603 Crore Empire
Election
Mamata Banerjee Loses Lead In Bhabanipur As BJP Surges Past Majority Mark In Bengal
Mamata Banerjee Loses Lead In Bhabanipur As BJP Surges Past Majority Mark In Bengal
Advertisement

Videos

Election Update: BJP Nears Majority in Bengal as TMC Strongholds Face Pressure in Early Trends
Election Update: BJP Poised for Bengal Win as Cultural Campaigning and Trends Signal Big Shift
Election Update: BJP Surges in Bengal After 2 Hours Counting, LDF Trails in Kerala Trends
Election Update: BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Bengal at 149 Seats, Historic Shift in Trends
Election Update: BJP Nears Majority in Bengal, TMC Drops Below 100 as Vijay Extends TN Lead
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget