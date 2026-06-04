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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 4 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 June 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 3 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 June 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 3 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  3. Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Family Shifts Home Ahead Of Delhi Protest

    Ahead of Abhijeet Dipke's June 6 Delhi protest, his family has temporarily left home as attention around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder grows. Read More

  4. Trump Faces Republican Rebellion As US House Votes To End Iran War Mission

    The measure passed 215-208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support, reflecting growing unease within Trump's party over the conflict. Read More

  5. 'Cocktail 2 Is Not A Lesbian Romance': Makers Shut Down Viral Rumours

    Rumours of a lesbian love angle between Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2 have been doing the rounds online. At the trailer launch, the cast and makers finally addressed the truth. Read More

  6. Who Is Gauri Spratt? Bengaluru Entrepreneur Set To Marry Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan’s reported wedding plans with longtime partner Gauri Spratt have sparked curiosity about the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur. From her fashion education in London to running a salon in Mumbai. Read More

  7. ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Charles Leclerc Signs Major Multi-Year Contract Extension With Ferrari

    Leclerc’s relationship with the iconic Italian manufacturer is one of the deepest on the grid, stretching back to 2016 when he first joined the Ferrari Driver Academy. Read More

  8. ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Kim Kardashian Makes Lewis Hamilton Relationship Insta Official With Sweet Video

    The public post signals a major shift for the pair, who have deliberately opted for a relaxed, slow-burning progression after transforming their decade-long platonic friendship into a romantic bond. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Tariff Threat On One Side, Trade Breakthrough On The Other: Inside US-India Talks

    The proposed US-India trade agreement is nearing completion, with Washington claiming that 99 per cent of the deal has already been finalised. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Muzaffarpur ICU Fire Tragedy Leaves Patients Dead, Massive Rescue Effort Underway

Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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