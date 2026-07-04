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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 4 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 4 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 July 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 3 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Pound City, Konkan; IMD Warns Of More Downpours, Helplines Issued

    IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai, while Western Railway said suburban train services are operating normally. Read More

  4. Khamenei's 14-Month-Old Granddaughter's Tiny Coffin Symbolises Heavy Grief At Tehran Funeral. PICS

    A tiny coffin carrying Khamenei's 14-month-old granddaughter drew mourners' attention as thousands gathered in Tehran for his state funeral. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Live Winners

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners for films certified in 2024 will be announced today. Here's when and where to watch the live announcement, along with the leading contenders across Indian cinema. Read More

  6. Exclusive | 'I Took Films Just for Money, EMIs Have to Be Paid': Huma Qureshi

    Huma admitted she has done films for money, saying "EMIs have to be paid." She also revealed her father opposed her Bollywood dream initially and claimed the industry has used only 5% of her talent. Read More

  7. WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey

    India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked off a bucket list wish by watching a FIFA World Cup match, rocking Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. Read More

  8. Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England

    Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. 8th Pay Commission Reaches Bhubaneswar: Employee Unions Demand Rs 69,000 Minimum Salary

    The 8th Pay Commission's Bhubaneswar consultations come amid fresh demands from employee unions for higher salaries, pension reforms and improved service benefits. Read More

Before You Go

JUST IN: Panel Discusses Public Mourning in Iran Amid Unverified Claims

Published at : 04 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Missing For 45 Days, Buried Under Bathroom Floor: Agra Woman Confesses To Killing Husband, Cites Abuse
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Khamenei's 14-Month-Old Granddaughter's Tiny Coffin Symbolises Heavy Grief At Tehran Funeral. PICS
Khamenei's 14-Month-Old Granddaughter's Tiny Coffin Symbolises Heavy Grief At Tehran Funeral. PICS
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