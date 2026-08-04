India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 4 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 4 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. 'Unexpected Verdict': Nitin Nabin Reacts To Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Victory

    BJP accepted the bypoll verdict, promising a review after defeats in Bankipur and Datia while retaining Gujarat's Manjalpur seat. Read More

  3. Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over 'Trisha' Chant Remark At Cauvery Protest; Vijay's TVK Calls It 'Disgusting'

    Udhayanidhi Stalin arrest: Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark during a Cauvery protest has sparked outrage, with the BJP seeking NCW action and the TVK demanding accountability. Read More

  4. US Military Seeks 'Creative' Ways To Punish Iran After Airstrikes Fail: 'Unconventional'

    CENTCOM is seeking unconventional ideas to pressure Iran as US officials reassess strategy amid stalled military efforts and rising regional tensions. Read More

  5. Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari

    Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

  6. Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views

    ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

  7. Who Is Owais Yaqoob? Kashmiri MMA Star Taking The World By Storm

    Pulwama's Owais Yaqoob is taking global MMA by storm after a historic victory at BRAVE CF 107. Learn how the Kashmir fighter trained in Dagestan to shine on the world stage. Read More

  8. CM Vishnu Deo Sai Honours Gyaneshwari Yadav With ₹30 Lakh, DSP Rank

    Commending her journey, Vishnu Deo Sai said Gyaneshwari overcame limited resources and numerous challenges through discipline, hard work and unwavering dedication. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Who Can Get Rs 2,500 A Month? Check Eligibility, Documents And How To Apply

    Delhi Lakshmi Yojana online portal is now live. Check eligibility, required documents, step-by-step registration process, and application status tracking for the Rs 2,500 monthly scheme. Read More

Before You Go

Parliament News: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meetings Amid Monsoon Session Deadlock

Published at : 04 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Siddhivinayak Trust Seeks Audit After Raj Thackeray's Rs 18 Crore Donation Theft Claim
Siddhivinayak Trust Seeks Audit After Raj Thackeray's Rs 18 Crore Donation Theft Claim
India
Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Complex On Ram Temple Donation Theft Issue
Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Complex On Ram Temple Donation Theft Issue
India
Vijay's Party Moves NCW Against Stalin Over Remarks On Trisha, Plans Statewide Protest
Vijay's Party Moves NCW Against Stalin Over Remarks On Trisha, Plans Statewide Protest
India
'Who Is PM Modi's Sita?': Congress MP's Ayodhya Remark Sparks Row, BJP Files Police Complaint
'Who Is PM Modi's Sita?': Congress MP's Ayodhya Remark Sparks Row, BJP Files Police Complaint
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament News: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meetings Amid Monsoon Session Deadlock
Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Protest Plans Trigger Fresh Deadlock
Bihar Politics: How Prashant Kishor Broke BJP-RJD Vote Equations in Bankipur
Karnataka News: Constable Exam Row Deepens After Priyank Kharge’s Resignation Remark
Jharkhand News: Student Protest Puts Hemant Soren Government Under Pressure
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget