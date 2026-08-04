Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 4 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More 'Unexpected Verdict': Nitin Nabin Reacts To Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Victory BJP accepted the bypoll verdict, promising a review after defeats in Bankipur and Datia while retaining Gujarat's Manjalpur seat. Read More Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over 'Trisha' Chant Remark At Cauvery Protest; Vijay's TVK Calls It 'Disgusting' Udhayanidhi Stalin arrest: Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark during a Cauvery protest has sparked outrage, with the BJP seeking NCW action and the TVK demanding accountability. Read More US Military Seeks 'Creative' Ways To Punish Iran After Airstrikes Fail: 'Unconventional' CENTCOM is seeking unconventional ideas to pressure Iran as US officials reassess strategy amid stalled military efforts and rising regional tensions. Read More Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More Who Is Owais Yaqoob? Kashmiri MMA Star Taking The World By Storm Pulwama's Owais Yaqoob is taking global MMA by storm after a historic victory at BRAVE CF 107. Learn how the Kashmir fighter trained in Dagestan to shine on the world stage. Read More CM Vishnu Deo Sai Honours Gyaneshwari Yadav With ₹30 Lakh, DSP Rank Commending her journey, Vishnu Deo Sai said Gyaneshwari overcame limited resources and numerous challenges through discipline, hard work and unwavering dedication. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Who Can Get Rs 2,500 A Month? Check Eligibility, Documents And How To Apply Delhi Lakshmi Yojana online portal is now live. Check eligibility, required documents, step-by-step registration process, and application status tracking for the Rs 2,500 monthly scheme. Read More